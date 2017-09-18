Falk Moved To Agriculture Committee

Provencher MP Ted Falk is back in Ottawa Monday for the resumption of Parliament following summer recess. Falk says he's looking forward to some new responsibilities this fall.

"My committee responsibilities are changing. They've moved me from the Justice Committee to serve on the Agriculture Committee. I'm looking forward to that change. It's the first time in four years that I've sat on an industry-related committee. And, certainly, agriculture and agri-foods is a big part of Provencher. So I'm excited about that change and I hope to do a great job of representing my constituents at the agri-foods and agriculture committee level."

Meanwhile, Falk says there are plenty of issues on which the Conservatives will hold the Liberal government to account as the session resumes. He says these include getting the government to back down from proposed tax changes that would affect small businesses and farms, trying to improve border procedures to stop the flow of illegal migrants, fighting against the legalization of marijuana and opposing changes in the criminal code that could have repercussions for the clergy and for religious gatherings. Falk is hopeful the proposed business tax changes will be rescinded.

"I believe, on this issue, they will change because Prime Minister Trudeau is getting a lot of pushback on this. He's getting a lot of pushback from his own colleagues, his own MPs in his caucus and I'm hopeful that we, as Conservatives, can raise the issue strongly enough in the House of Commons in the next couple of weeks that they will make changes and I believe they will."

The fall sitting of Parliament will run until December 15th.