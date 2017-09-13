Extrication Required In Two Vehicle Collision

Extrication was required in a two vehicle collision early Wednesday afternoon.

Steinbach Fire assistant chief Russ Reimer says they were called to the intersection of Brandt Street and Ellice Avenue shortly after 1 p.m.

"Looks to me like there was probably a vehicle traveling southbound [on Brandt] when a vehicle attempting to pull across Brandt [from Ellice] to head northbound when it was unsafe to do so. So, the southbound vehicle hit the other vehicle straight in the driver-passenger door and they eneded up hitting it hard enough that it actually required an extrication."

Reimer notes it appears the occupant from the vehicle requiring extrication was transported to hospital for precautionary reasons. He adds it's unusual to perform extrication on an in-city collision.

"Typically on in-city collisions, due to the low speeds, it's not often that you end up with it being hit hard enough that it requries our tools. But in this case it looks liek it got hit pretty good and we ended up having to use them to get the patient out."

He says after the Brandt Street and Ellice Avenue collision is cleaned up crews will be heading back to Highway 12 south to finish clearing the scene from a van and semi-truck collision which occurred in the morning.

Read More:

STARS Transports Patient After Two Vehicle Collision