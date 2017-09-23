Steinbach city council has been asked to rezone a property at 209 Stonebridge Crossing from single-family housing to multi-family housing. The applicants want to remove the house there and build a six-suite apartment. City council has given First Reading to the zoning change. Councillor Jac Siemens says that will now trigger a public hearing October 17th to hear how neighbours feel about the idea.

"The plan initially looks good to me. I think that's good. First Reading provides us an opportunity to hand that over to the public and see what kind of feedback the neighbourhood has and what they have to say about it. Then council can consider all the information before we make a final decision on it."

Siemens notes the city's Official Community Plan designates that property as being in an area that is zoned for commercial use and he says they will have to take that into account when making a decision.

Sketch of proposed apartment block at 209 Stonebridge