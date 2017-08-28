15-Year-Old Girl Stabbed At Winkler Church

A 15-year-old girl was stabbed at the Pembina Valley Baptist Church in Winkler Sunday afternoon.

The female youth was located by Winkler police at approximately 1:00 p.m, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

A short time later, police located a 39-year-old Winkler man in the parking lot. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The man remains in custody.

The victim was transported to Boundary Trails Health Centre by ground ambulance before being airlifted to Health Sciences Centre by STARS Air Ambulance. As of late Sunday night Police report the female is in stable condition.

Police are still determining a motive for the assault, and the incident remains under investigation.