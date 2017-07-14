Wildcats Win Provincial Baseball Banner Niverville Wildcats 2017 Provincial 11U "A" Baseball Championsleft side of posterBack Row: Avery Pickering & Josh Bartlett Front Row: Logan Dearborn, Kade Peters & Austin Spencer Coaches: Clayton…

Hickok Hoists Players Cup Kramer Hickok is the 2017 Players Cup champion. Hickok, a former teammate of two-time major champion Jordan Spieth on the University of Texas Longhorns golf team, fired a final round five-under par…

Bombers Drop Home Opener to Stamps With over 30,000 football fans in the stands at Investors Group Field Friday night for the home opener, it was unfortunate that the Winnipeg Blue Bombers didn't give the home crowd much to cheer…

Provincial Baseball Championship Weekend Three Baseball Manitoba Provincial Championships take place this weekend. The 11U A championship is in Reston, the 13U A championship is in Swan River and the 15U A championship is in Ile des Chenes.…

Playoff Between Naylor and Mackid Decides Women's Amateur Marissa Naylor is the 2017 Manitoba Women's Amateur champion. The 19-year-old from Pine Ridge needed three playoff holes to beat Charmaine Mackid of Breezy Bend and capture her first provincial…

Six Run 4th Inning Sends Sultans Past Orioles The Carillon Sultans won their 10th game of the season despite only recording three hits Tuesday night in Ile des Chenes. The Sultans got six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on two singles,…

Nadeau Leads Thistles To Big Road Win The Southeast Thistles scored early and battled their way to a 53-29 victory over the Assassin's. A hard fought opening provided 2 try's in a short 10 minute span for the Thistles and they never…

Blatz Inducted Into Baseball Hall Of Fame A Second Time Steinbach Athletic Therapist Dave Blatz was inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame. Blatz is the athletic therapist for Team Canada and was inducted as part of the team that won the gold…

Another Raiders Season is Around the Corner Registration is over. Equipment fitting is done. And now the countdown starts. The Eastman Raiders football club will begin its 27th season in early August. 94 players have registered for the…

Carillon Minor Baseball Champions The Carillon Minor Baseball Association champions have been crowned. Steinbach won the 11U "A" title and along with Niverville will represent the region at the Provincials in Reston from July…

League Champs Landmark captured the 2017 Bonivital Softball Association's U14B girls championship Front row: Alyssa Johnson, Kate Giesbrecht, Rachael Plett & Kirstyn Dawydiuk-Toews Back row: coach Anthony Koop,…

Hamonic Traded to Flames – Davis Selected by Stars Brett Davis was chosen in the sixth round of the 2017 NHL Draft in Chicago and Travis Hamonic is now a member of the Calgary Flames. Davis, who played in the Manitoba “AAA” Midget Hockey League with…

Medals Won By Eastman Athletes At Provincial Special Olympics Competition Several Special Olympic athletes from the Southeast received a medal during the 2017 Provincial Summer Games this past weekend. Gilbert Fehr competed in 5-pin bowling and says he was happy with his…

Two Providence Coaches Named Volleyball Manitoba Volunteers Of The Year Two coaches at Providence University College have been named Volleyball Manitoba Volunteers of the Year. Kyle Guenther and Scott Masterson were presented with their awards last week Sunday at the…