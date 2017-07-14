27 teams are competing at Softball Manitoba's U14 B Girls Provincial Championship this weekend at A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach.
Pool A consists of Seine River, the Westdale Warriors, Brandon Heat, Russell Royals, Winkler, Kirkfield Westwood & the Altona Angels.
Pool B includes Carman, La Sale, the Roblin Angels, Rock Lake, Heritage Victoria, the Hamiota Red Sox & the Elkhorn Expoettes.
Pool C consists of Blumenort, the Morden Red Sox, Starbuck, Deloraine, Bonivital West, the Virden Dusters & Carberry.
Pool D includes Boissevain, Valley Gardens Renegades, the Souris Cardinals, Neepawa Nitros, and Swan Lake Lightning.
The top two teams in each of the four pools advance to the quarterfinals.
The gold medal game is scheduled for Sunday at 5 p.m.
https://steinbachonline.com/local-sports/steinbach-hosts-softball-manitoba-provincials#sigProId3b92218649