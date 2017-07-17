

Jon Schroeder, Kate Gregoire and Kris Nancoo are Quarry Oaks club champions.

Schroeder won the men's club championship.

He fired an opening round five-over par 77 this past Saturday and followed that up with a one-under par 71 on Sunday for a 36-hole total of four-over par 148.

Schroeder six shots better than Cole Peters who was 80-74.

Paul Gauthier finished in third place with a 159 total.

Gregoire captured the women's club championship with rounds of 83 & 87.

Nancoo won the senior men's title.

He was 83-92 and finished three shots ahead of Norm Schellenberg who was 93 & 85.