Provincial High School Varsity Volleyball Championships
Thursday, November 30th
AAA @ Brandon
Boys
Landmark vs Calvin Christian, 1 p.m.
Landmark vs Louis Riel, 5 p.m.
Gabrielle Roy vs Stonewall, 2 p.m.
Gabrielle Roy vs Westgate, 4 p.m.
Girls
Landmark vs Virden, 1 p.m.
Landmark vs Dauphin, 5 p.m.
AA @ Warren & Stonewall
Boys
Green Valley (Grunthal) vs MCI (Gretna), 9 a.m.
Green Valley vs Goose Lake (Roblin), 11 a.m.
Steinbach Christian vs Lac du Bonnet, 2 p.m.
Steinbach Christian vs Carman, 4 p.m.
Lac du Bonnet vs Major Pratt (Russell), 5 p.m.
Girls
Niverville vs Gabrielle Roy, 10 a.m.
Niverville vs Ashern, 12 p.m.
Gabrielle Roy vs Major Pratt, 1 p.m.
Green Valley vs Hapnot Collegiate (Flin Flon), 2 p.m.
Green Valley vs Goose Lake, 4 p.m.