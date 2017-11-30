Details
Category: Local Sports


Provincial High School Varsity Volleyball Championships
Thursday, November 30th
AAA @ Brandon
Boys
Landmark vs Calvin Christian, 1 p.m.
Landmark vs Louis Riel, 5 p.m.
Gabrielle Roy vs Stonewall, 2 p.m.
Gabrielle Roy vs Westgate, 4 p.m.
Girls
Landmark vs Virden, 1 p.m.
Landmark vs Dauphin, 5 p.m.

AA @ Warren & Stonewall
Boys
Green Valley (Grunthal) vs MCI (Gretna), 9 a.m.
Green Valley vs Goose Lake (Roblin), 11 a.m.
Steinbach Christian vs Lac du Bonnet, 2 p.m.
Steinbach Christian vs Carman, 4 p.m.
Lac du Bonnet vs Major Pratt (Russell), 5 p.m.
Girls
Niverville vs Gabrielle Roy, 10 a.m.
Niverville vs Ashern, 12 p.m.
Gabrielle Roy vs Major Pratt, 1 p.m.
Green Valley vs Hapnot Collegiate (Flin Flon), 2 p.m.
Green Valley vs Goose Lake, 4 p.m.

Submit Sports News

More Local Sports

Provincial High School Varsity Volleyball Championships

Provincial High School Varsity Volleyball ChampionshipsThursday, November 30thAAA @ BrandonBoysLandmark vs Calvin Christian, 1 p.m.Landmark vs Louis Riel, 5 p.m.Gabrielle Roy vs Stonewall, 2…

The Anaheim Experience

It was so worth the trip. The Steinbach Regional Secondary School's hockey team is back home after a junket to California. The Sabres, who played in the Chicago Thanksgiving Classic Hockey Tournament…

Millers Fall Face Off Hockey Tournament

26 teams took part in the Steinbach Millers Atom Fall Face Off Hockey Tournament this past weekend at the T.G. Smith Centre. The St. Boniface Seals White (10A1) captured the A Division final thanks…

Sabres Rally to Win AAAA JV Title

It was an epic match that lasted two hours and took five sets and when it was finally over shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday night, the Steinbach Regional Secondary School's junior varsity boys…

Providence Men's Volleyball Team On A Winning Streak

The Providence Pilots men's volleyball team was on a winning streak this past weekend. On Friday they beat Assiniboine Community College 3-1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-11) and then took ACC again on…

Seven Unanswered

The Winnipeg Jets got seven unanswered goals from seven different players and defeated the Minnesota Wild 7-2 Monday night at Bell MTS Place. Joel Armia and Mark Scheifele scored late in the first…

Volunteer of the Year

A volunteer whose hard work has been felt by many across his home province of Manitoba, Louis Cote is the epitome of a dedicated volunteer. President of the Carillon Baseball League, Louis has been…

Weekend Recap: Pistons Grind Out Mini-Sweep Over Oil Capitals

The Steinbach Pistons continued to roll as they swept a mini two-game series against the Virden Oil Capitals Friday and Saturday night in Virden. Johnson, Ferguson Lead Way Coming off an impressive…

Provincial Junior Varsity Volleyball Championships - Day Three

Provincial Junior Varsity High School Volleyball ChampionshipsSaturday, November 25th A/AA Girls @ KillarneyFinalGilbert Plains over Warren 25-19, 25-17 Third Place Game Major Pratt (Russell) over…

Saying Good-Bye to Season Eight

Jamie Peters, who did the behind the scenes work way back in the spring of 2010 so students at the Steinbach Regional Secondary School could play football, thanked everyone who had a hand in making…

Steinbach Back On Track After Dominating Performance

The Steinbach Pistons snapped their four-game losing streak with a lopsided, dominant performance over the Winnipeg Blues on Wednesday night, tieing a franchise record for goals in a 10-2 win. It was…

Varsity Volleyball Regionals

MHSAA Varsity Volleyball Regional Qualifiers "A" Boys @ Treherne Final: Treherne over St. Paul’s (Elie) 25-21, 26-24 Semifinal: St. Paul’s over Arborg 25-22, 25-23 @ Hamiota Final: Hamiota over…

Providence Women's Soccer Team Makes School History

The men's and women's Providence Pilots soccer teams fell just short of winning the NCCAA National Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina this past weekend. Pilots men won 2-1 over Kentucky…

Pistons Fall In Portage For 4th Straight Loss

The Steinbach Pistons gave up goals early in the first and second periods while never really getting the offence going and again lost to the Portage Terriers 6-1 on Sunday night. The Pistons…

Jets Keep Winning

The Winnipeg Jets are riding a season high four-game winning streak. Kyle Connor, Patrik Laine, Jacob Trouba, Matt Hendricks and Mathieu Perreault scored in the second period as the Jets defeated New…

SCAC Champions

The Steinbach Regional Secondary School junior varsity boys volleyball team captured the South Central Athletic Conference championship banner Thursday night at the SRSS. The Sabres swept the Dakota…

Pistons Slip Out Of First After Loss To Flyers

The Steinbach Pistons fell out of first place on Friday night after losing to the Winkler Flyers 6-2 in Winkler. The Pistons were coming off arguably their worst performance of the year but came out…

Pilots Volleyball Teams Off To Perfect Start

The men's and women's Providence Pilots volleyball teams hold a perfect 4-0 record in the Manitoba Colleges Athletic Conference. On Thursday in Otterburne the Pilots men won over the Red River…

Jets beat Coyotes Thanks to Three in the Second

The Winnipeg Jets scored three second period goals en route to a 4-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes Tuesday night at Bell MTS Place. Joel Armia, Bryan Little and Adam Lowry scored in the middle…

Pistons No Show In Shutout Loss To Portage

It was arguably the worst performance of the year for the Steinbach Pistons and it resulted in a 3-0 loss at home to the rival Portage Terriers. A night after losing to the Winkler Flyers 3-2 in…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Wednesday, November 29th

WHSHL
SRSS 7 Fort Richmond 2

HTJHL
Springfield 3 Steinbach 2 (OT)

MJHL
Portage 7 Selkirk 1
Swan Valley 4 OCN 3

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Wpg Bruins 3 Wpg Thrashers 0
Brandon 5 Parkland 2

WHL
Brandon 3 Edmonton 1

NHL
Colorado 3 Winnipeg 2 (OT)
Boston 3 Tampa Bay 2
Montreal 2 Ottawa 1
Anaheim 3 St. Louis 2

NBA
Toronto 126 Charlotte 113 
Philadelphia 118 Washington 113
Orlando 121 Oklahoma City 108
Detroit 131 Phoenix 107 
New York 115 Miami 86
Minnesota 120 New Orleans 102 
Houston 118 Indiana 97
Brooklyn 109 Dallas 104
San Antonio 104 Memphis 95
Golden State 127 L.A. Lakers 123 (OT)

Thursday, November 30th

MJHL
Waywayseecappo at Virden, 7:30 p.m.

AHL
Manitoba vs Cleveland
@ Wpg, 7 p.m.

NHL
Los Angeles at Washington, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

NFL
Washington at Dallas, 7:25 p.m.

NBA
Cleveland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Portland, 9 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

Login