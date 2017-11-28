Providence Men's Volleyball Team On A Winning Streak

Details
The Providence Pilots men's volleyball team was on a winning streak this past weekend.

On Friday they beat Assiniboine Community College 3-1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-11) and then took ACC again on Saturday 3-0 (25-10, 25-18, 25-19).

Head coach Scott Masterson says, "The guys came out with great focus and execution and really dominated the first set from start to finish. I thought those guys went in and did a great job. It was great that we were able to do that [on Saturday] without all of the starters."

Providence is currently 6-0 to start the season and have two big matches left before the Christmas break. A win against CMU on Friday will solidify our 1st place spot where a loss will put the two MCAC league leading teams in a tie.

The women's volleyball team saw a 3-1 (25-16, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22) win on Friday against ACC and then a 3-2 (25-20, 25-15, 24-26, 19-25, 15-9) loss on Saturday.

"It has been tough going for us lately," notes head coach Kyle Guenther. "We are still searching for our best volleyball but it seems to be hard to come by for our team right now. We will practice hard this week and hope to find a spark in our last two games of the semester before the Christmas break."

Meanwhile, the men's basketball team won 85-75 over Red River College on Saturday while the women's basketball team fell 47-63 to RRC.

Men's head coach Tim Friesen says, "For the second week in a row a strong second half got the job done for us. We were able to force Red River into a bunch of turnovers which helped us come back from a 13 point deficit at halftime."

 

