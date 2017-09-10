Pistons Roll Through Oil Capitals Again

The Steinbach Pistons put up another crooked number against the Virden Oil Capitals winning for a second straight night, this time by a score of 8-3.

It didn't start out as well for the Pistons as it did the night before as Virden's Kolton Kanaski and Kirklan Lycar scored to make it 2-0 Oil Capitals before the midway point of the first period.

Steinbach cut into the lead when Tyson McConnell scored his first of the pre-season and Vaughn Dupre tied the game with his third goal in two games, this marker on the power play.

In the second, James Barclay gave Steinbach the lead but it didn't last very long as just 29 seconds later, Virden's Dylan Halliday scored to knot the game up at 3-3.

McConnell pushed the Pistons back out in front with his second of the game. The period ended with Steinbach out in front 4-3.

The third period produced more Steinbach scoring as second year Piston Jack Johnson scored back to back goals to make it a 6-3 lead. Johnson has three goals in the first two exhibition games he's played. Barclay also picked up his second of the game before Danny Pion netted his first.

The final buzzer sounded and the Pistons left Virden with an 8-3 win.

Will Koop had 3 assists on the night while Declan Graham, Jaret Lalli, Darby Gula, Travis Penner (2), Brady Tatro, Noah Couch and Pion also had helpers.

Matthew Thiessen played the whole game making his pre-season debut.