  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports

The Steinbach Pistons put up another crooked number against the Virden Oil Capitals winning for a second straight night, this time by a score of 8-3.

It didn't start out as well for the Pistons as it did the night before as Virden's Kolton Kanaski and Kirklan Lycar scored to make it 2-0 Oil Capitals before the midway point of the first period.

Steinbach cut into the lead when Tyson McConnell scored his first of the pre-season and Vaughn Dupre tied the game with his third goal in two games, this marker on the power play.

In the second, James Barclay gave Steinbach the lead but it didn't last very long as just 29 seconds later, Virden's Dylan Halliday scored to knot the game up at 3-3. 

McConnell pushed the Pistons back out in front with his second of the game. The period ended with Steinbach out in front 4-3.

The third period produced more Steinbach scoring as second year Piston Jack Johnson scored back to back goals to make it a 6-3 lead. Johnson has three goals in the first two exhibition games he's played. Barclay also picked up his second of the game before Danny Pion netted his first. 

The final buzzer sounded and the Pistons left Virden with an 8-3 win.

Will Koop had 3 assists on the night while Declan Graham, Jaret Lalli, Darby Gula, Travis Penner (2), Brady Tatro, Noah Couch and Pion also had helpers.

Matthew Thiessen played the whole game making his pre-season debut.

 

Submit Sports News

More Local Sports

Pistons Roll Through Oil Capitals Again

The Steinbach Pistons put up another crooked number against the Virden Oil Capitals winning for a second straight night, this time by a score of 8-3. It didn't start out as well for the Pistons as it…

The Banjo Bowl Belongs to the Blue & Gold

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are heading into the bye week with a little redemption. Matt Nichols threw three touchdown passes and Maurice Leggett had a pick-six and a punt return major as Winnipeg…

Selects 2017-18 Tryout Camp

Close to 70 players are expected to attend Eastman Selects tryout camp which takes place this weekend at the Sun Gro Centre in Beausejour. New head coach Scott Wong is thrilled that so many…

Pistons Crush Oil Capitals In Pre-Season Game

The Steinbach Pistons scored early, often and consistently in what finished a 9-0 victory Friday night at the TG Smith Centre over the Virden Oil Capitals. It was the first look for home fans at some…

Sabres Lose Potter Division Debut

The Steinbach Regional Secondary School lost it's 2017 Winnipeg High School Football League season opener 15-6 to the Dakota Lancers Friday night at A.D. Penner Park. "Talk about a learning…

Fifth for the Fly-In

Jean Desaulnier, Vic Toews, Daryl Braun and Ken Toews of the Steinbach Fly-In Golf Club finished in fifth place at Golf Manitoba's Provincial Senior Men's Interclub championship. The Fly-In foursome…

Pistons Rookies Show Future Is Bright

The Steinbach Pistons rookies defeated the Selkirk Steelers rookies in a well-played affair on Wednesday night. The Pistons got off to a quick start with two goals in the first five minutes. First,…

The Beginning of Season Eight

The Steinbach Regional Secondary School will kick off the 2017 Winnipeg High School Football League season Friday against Dakota Collegiate at A.D. Penner Park. The season opener against the Lancers…

Local Product Gula Ready To Step Up For Pistons

It was a showcase season for Steinbach's Darby Gula last year and now the Pistons defender is set to take the next step in his career. Last year was a real measure of growth for Gula, who matured…

The Countdown to Week One

The Steinbach Regional Secondary School will begin the 2017 Winnipeg High School Football League season next Friday. "Camp has been really exciting," said SRSS varsity head coach Jamie Peters. "We've…

Interclub Champions

Adam Guenther, Bailey Funk, Ike Bueckert and Riley Desautels of the Steinbach Fly-In Golf Club are Golf Manitoba's Provincial Men's Interclub champions. The Fly-In foursome posted a 21-over par 237…

A Look Back at the 2017 MJBL Season

The 2017 Manitoba Junior Baseball League season came to an end back on August 2nd at Optimist Park in Winnipeg when the St. James A's defeated the Elmwood Giants 6-2 and swept the best-of-five final…

Spectacular Day for Raiders Day

The Eastman Raiders celebrated Raiders Day Sunday at A.D. Penner Park. All four Raiders football teams played in perfect weather conditions. It was fun for the entire family as an inflatable obstacle…

BMX Track Opens In Steinbach

A new BMX track is now officially open in Steinbach. A grand opening was held Tuesday afternoon at A.D. Penner Park. Russ Dyck with Steinbach Parks and Recreation says the nine hundred foot long…

Purtill Named Pistons Captain For 2017/18 Season

Braden Purtill has been named captain of the Steinbach Pistons for the upcoming hockey season. Purtill was humbled by the teams decision. "It's a huge honor. Obviously it's such a great team to play…

Raiders Day

One of the highlights of the football season takes place this Sunday as Raiders Day will be held at A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach. "It's our homecoming weekend and it's where all the teams get to…

Manitoba Set to Host 21U Baseball Championship

After winning three medals in four years, Baseball Manitoba's women's program will be front and centre this weekend as Baseball Canada's 21U Invitational Championship takes place at Quarry Park in…

Funk Wins Fly-In Club Championship

Bailey Funk won the Steinbach Fly-In Golf Club Men's Championship Saturday, winning in a playoff over Adam Guenther. Both Funk and Guenther had a two-day total score of 145, one over par. Funk won on…

A's Capture Western Canada Championship

La Broquerie A's - 2017 Western Canada Bantam AA Baseball Champions Back Row: assistant coach Ray Grimard, Mason Hartung, Drayden Kurbatoff, Meech Nadeau, Keyan Grimard, Davis Fenske, Dawson Tanner,…

Kosmolak Takes Job Within Jets Organization

Riley Kosmolak, who has been the equipment manager for the past five years with the Steinbach Pistons, has accepted a position within the Winnipeg Jets and will be working for the AHL Manitoba Moose…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

SCOREBOARD

Sunday, September 10th

Manitoba Major Soccer League
6th Division
Grunthal SC vs Portage Cobras
@ Grunthal, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg Women's Soccer League
2nd Division
Hanover Elite 3 Fusion 0
Elite win by forfeit

Manitoba Minor Football Association
@ Stonewall
Atom
Raiders vs Interlake Thunder, 2 p.m.
Pee Wee
Raiders vs Interlake Thunder, 11:30 a.m.
Crunchers
Raiders vs Interlake Thunder, 4:30 p.m.

American Baseball Association
Division Series
Lincoln at Winnipeg, 4:05 p.m.
(Goldeyes lead best of 5 series 2-1)

Major League Baseball
American League
Detroit at Toronto, 12:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 12:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.
New York at Texas, 2 :05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:08 p.m.
National League
Cincinnati at New York, 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 1:20 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Interleague
San Francisco at Chi White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

NFL
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Houston, 12 p.m.
Oakland at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Seattle at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.
Carolina at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 9th

CFL
Winnipeg 48 Saskatchewan 28
Hamilton 26 Ottawa 22
Calgary 25 Edmonton 22

MJHL
Exhibition
Steinbach 8 Virden 3

WHL
Exhibition
Regina 3 Brandon 1

American Baseball Association
Division Series
Winnipeg 6 Lincoln 2
(Goldeyes lead best of 5 series 2-1)
Wichita 11 Gary 3
(Wingnuts win series 3-0)

Major League Baseball
American League
Toronto 5 Detroit 4
New York 3 Texas 1
Cleveland 4 Baltimore 2 
Boston 9 Tampa Bay 0
Kansas City 5 Minnesota 2
Seattle 8 Los Angeles 1
1st game: Oakland 11 Houston 1
2nd game: Oakland 11 Houston 4
National League
Milwaukee 15 Chicago 2
Philadelphia 5 Washington 4
New York 6 Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 6 Miami 5
St. Louis 4 Pittsburgh 3
San Diego 8 Arizona 7
Colorado 6 Los Angeles 5
Interleague
Chi White Sox 13 San Francisco 1

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

Login