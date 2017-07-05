Nadeau Leads Thistles To Big Road Win

  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports

The Southeast Thistles scored early and battled their way to a 53-29 victory over the Assassin's.

A hard fought opening provided 2 try's in a short 10 minute span for the Thistles and they never really looked back.

Ales Nadeau was named the Thistles player of the game after making several carries and smashing through several tackles. Nadue collected a long 75 yard break through the defense on route to scoring a Try. 

He now has 3 Try's (15 points) in his first season and the rookie is loving the sport. "I love the man on man play style and it flows. You don't have long breaks and Rugby forces you to not only use your raw strength, but your head as well. You have to think not what you can do but how you can set up your teammates."

 Player/Coach Caleb Fenton added "we played like Thistle's and we gave everything. I'm proud to coach these boys."

