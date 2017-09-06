Fifth for the Fly-In

  • Print
Jean Desaulnier, Vic Toews, Daryl Braun and Ken Toews of the Steinbach Fly-In Golf Club finished in fifth place at Golf Manitoba's Provincial Senior Men's Interclub championship.

The Fly-In foursome was 18 shots back of Bill North, Wayne Giesbrecht, Bruce North and Lionel Walz of the Carman Golf Club who won the rural division with an 11-over par 224 total.

Desaulnier was six-over par 77 and finished in a tie for 24th place.

Vic Toews was 80, Braun was 85 and Ken Toews was 90 at their home course Wednesday.

The City Interclub champions are Russel Slobodian, Allan Wheeler, Bob Baldwinson and Rick Klimczakr of Rossmere.

Slobodian had the low round of the day at four-under par 67.


