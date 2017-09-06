Fifth for the Fly-In

Spectacular Day for Raiders Day The Eastman Raiders celebrated Raiders Day Sunday at A.D. Penner Park. All four Raiders football teams played in perfect weather conditions. It was fun for the entire family as an inflatable obstacle…

BMX Track Opens In Steinbach A new BMX track is now officially open in Steinbach. A grand opening was held Tuesday afternoon at A.D. Penner Park. Russ Dyck with Steinbach Parks and Recreation says the nine hundred foot long…

Purtill Named Pistons Captain For 2017/18 Season Braden Purtill has been named captain of the Steinbach Pistons for the upcoming hockey season. Purtill was humbled by the teams decision. "It's a huge honor. Obviously it's such a great team to play…

Raiders Day One of the highlights of the football season takes place this Sunday as Raiders Day will be held at A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach. "It's our homecoming weekend and it's where all the teams get to…

Manitoba Set to Host 21U Baseball Championship After winning three medals in four years, Baseball Manitoba's women's program will be front and centre this weekend as Baseball Canada's 21U Invitational Championship takes place at Quarry Park in…

Funk Wins Fly-In Club Championship Bailey Funk won the Steinbach Fly-In Golf Club Men's Championship Saturday, winning in a playoff over Adam Guenther. Both Funk and Guenther had a two-day total score of 145, one over par. Funk won on…

A's Capture Western Canada Championship La Broquerie A's - 2017 Western Canada Bantam AA Baseball Champions Back Row: assistant coach Ray Grimard, Mason Hartung, Drayden Kurbatoff, Meech Nadeau, Keyan Grimard, Davis Fenske, Dawson Tanner,…

Kosmolak Takes Job Within Jets Organization Riley Kosmolak, who has been the equipment manager for the past five years with the Steinbach Pistons, has accepted a position within the Winnipeg Jets and will be working for the AHL Manitoba Moose…

Bombers Roll On With Win Over Eskimos With their fourth win in a row on Thursday night, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are officially the hottest team in the CFL. The Blue and Gold (6-2) came out strong at Investors Group Field and never…

Hartung & Thiessen Capture Beach Volleyball Gold Mason Hartung of Steinbach and Sawyer Thiessen of Mitchell won gold at Volleyball Manitoba's Provinical Beach Volleyball Championship this past weekend in Winnipeg. Hartung & Thiessen defeated Caiden…

Raiders 2017 Season Opener The Eastman Raiders 27th football season got underway Sunday with four games at A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach. The Bantam Raiders dropped a 24-22 decision to the Interlake Thunder. The Pee Wee…

Banman/Reimer Win Steinbach Men's League The Ledingham GM Men's League wrapped up Monday night at the Steinbach Fly-In Golf Club. David Banman and Randy Reimer won the championship match in an extra hole, defeating Ben Funk and Lloyd Funk.…

A's Off to Westerns The La Broquerie A's are bound for Kamloops, British Columbia for the Western Canada Bantam "AA" Baseball Championships. The A's won the Baseball Manitoba 15U "AA" Provincial Championship last month…

Canada Summer Games Comes to an End The 2017 Canada Summer Games are over. The Closing Ceremonies were held Sunday at Investors Group Field in Winnipeg. Maddy Mitchell, who won five medals in canoe/kayak, was Team Toba's flag bearer…