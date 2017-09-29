CSHL Shocker

  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports


The good news is the Carillon Senior Hockey League will again operate with six teams this season.

The bad news is two communities rich with senior hockey history will not have a home team to cheer for and support in 2017-2018.

The Steinbach Huskies and La Broquerie Habs have both taken a one-year leave of absence.

If you're a hockey fan, you may want to ask this question.

"What in the name of Andy Stoesz, Ken Krentz, Gil Dube and Mitch Normandeau is going on?"

"We're disappointed," said CSHL president Ray Laing. "La Broquerie had a 70-year run except they had to take one-year off when the arena burnt down in 1977. So that run has come to an end. Hopefully things will return. Steinbach's issue was just a lack of interest from players to get it going this year. Hopefully they'll miss it and be back next year.”

La Broquerie has been without a Hanover Tache Junior Hockey League team since 2014 so the Habs haven’t had that natural pipeline for players to make the jump from junior to senior hockey.

The Huskies meanwhile were already running thin last year when it came to players making a commitment to find time to practice and play a 20-game season as well as playoffs.

Despite losing Steinbach and La Broquerie, the CSHL will still have six teams as the St. Malo Warriors are back from their one-year leave of absence and the Lac du Bonnet Blues were added to the league.

President Laing said it took a lot of effort to make the Warriors return come to fruition.

"Luc Carriere has done a lot of work over the summer. He organized a golf tournament and he's created some excitement in the community. He's working hard putting players together and if his enthusiasm towards it is any indication, they'll have a pretty good year.”

The Blues just needed a league to play in.

Lac du Bonneet won the Manitoba Senior Hockey League championship in 2015-2016 but the MSHL did not operate the following season.

"Distance is definitely a factor," said Laing when asked about the Blues acceptance into the CSHL. "St. Jean to Lac du Bonnet is quite a hike. Ste. Anne and Springfield are closer so if there are weekday games to be played those teams could be travelling up there. Otherwise it will mean a heavy weekend schedule for the other teams to make the trip easier."

As for the players from the Huskies and Habs who still want to play senior hockey - there is a free agent rule in the CSHL.

A player such as Steinbach's Tanner Harms or La Broquerie's Rejean Carriere, for example, can go to any team they wish but if the Huskies and Habs return next season, they have to go back to their old teams.

The defending champion Ste. Anne Aces, Red River Wild, Grunthal Red Wings, Springfield 98’s, St. Malo Warriors and Lac du Bonnet Blues will play a 20-game schedule beginning October 27th.

Submit Sports News

More Local Sports

CSHL Shocker

The good news is the Carillon Senior Hockey League will again operate with six teams this season. The bad news is two communities rich with senior hockey history will not have a home team to cheer…

Sabres Rally From Slow Start But Fall to Trojans

The Steinbach Regional Secondary School dug itself out of a huge first quarter hole but in the end just couldn't quite finish the job. The Sabres dropped a 42-28 decision to the Vincent Massey…

Pistons Falter In First Loss Of The Season

The Steinbach Pistons were dealt their first loss of the season on Wednesday night in Portage as they fell 5-2 to the Terriers. The opening period was what fans on both sides expected, a hard…

Steiner Cup Belongs to Quarry Oaks

Team Quarry Oaks has won back the Steiner Cup. The 16-player team from Quarry Oaks, under the guidance of head professional Darren Hayden, defeated the Steinbach Fly-In Golf Club 16.5 points to 15.5…

Five Straight at Home

There was a time when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers won a lot more games than they lost at home. Blue Bombers team's coached by Bud Grant, Cal Murphy and Dave Ritchie dominated at Winnipeg Stadium.…

Pistons Overpower Steelers In Lopsided Win

Bradley Schoonbaert scored two goals and added an assist in the Steinbach Pistons 8-3 victory over the Selkirk Steelers on Saturday night. It was the second straight night the two teams locked horns,…

Sabres JV Football Team Still Perfect

Austin Dueck threw three touchdown passes and Avery Penner rushed for 111 yards and a major as Steinbach Regional defeated the Sisler Spartans 31-21 Wednesday at A.D. Penner Park. "Our home opener…

Pistons Storm Back To Down Steelers In Opener

It was an electric atmosphere inside the TG Smith Centre on Friday night as the Steinbach Pistons opened the regular season with a come from behind 4-2 win over the Selkirk Steelers. After a player…

Jets Lose Exhibition Opener

Ryan Malone scored the only goal of the shootout as the Minnesota Wild edged the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 Monday night at Bell MTS Place. Mathieu Perreault and Patrick Laine scored power-play goals in…

2017-18 Steinbach Pistons Season Preview

On the eve of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League season, Steinbach Pistons head coach Paul Dyck spoke about expectations for his team this year and gave some insight into the roster. "Once the puck…

Selects 2017-2018 Season

The Eastman Selects will open the 2017-2018 Manitoba Female AAA Midget Hockey League season against the defending champion Pembina Valley Hawks in Morden on October 1st. The Selects have iced very…

Pilots Men's Strong Start To Soccer Season, Women's Pilots Struggle First Two Games

The Providence Pilots men's soccer team have started their 2017 season with a pair of wins. On Saturday the Pilots doubled the Red River College Rebels 2-1 and they then took the Canadian Mennonite…

Steinbach Splits Weekend Series With Selkirk To End Pre-Season

The Steinbach Pistons split the final two games of the exhibition season against the Selkirk Steelers over the weekend. On Friday, the Steelers defended their home rink with a 4-2 victory. The…

Zone 13 High School Golf Champions

Mason Caldwell, Carter Driedger, Eric Adams and Tyson Dueck of the Steinbach Regional Secondary School captured the Zone 13 High School Golf Championship Thursday in La Broquerie. The SRSS foursome…

Close

The Steinbach Regional Secondary School scored three game tying touchdowns but couldn't find the end zone a fourth time and lost 28-25 to the Sisler Spartans Thursday at A.D. Penner Park. "We were a…

Red Wings Take the Year Off

The Grunthal Red Wings, who have won four Hanover Tache Junior Hockey League championships in the past 10 seasons, have taken a one year leave of absence. HTJHL president Ray Laing says the entire…

Sabres Win JV Opener

The Steinbach Regional Secondary School's junior varsity team won it's first ever Winnipeg High School Football League game Wednesday in Brandon. Quarterback Austin Dueck threw touchdown passes to…

Pistons Roll Through Oil Capitals Again

The Steinbach Pistons put up another crooked number against the Virden Oil Capitals winning for a second straight night, this time by a score of 8-3. It didn't start out as well for the Pistons as it…

The Banjo Bowl Belongs to the Blue & Gold

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are heading into the bye week with a little redemption. Matt Nichols threw three touchdown passes and Maurice Leggett had a pick-six and a punt return major as Winnipeg…

The First JV Football Game

School history will be made Wednesday afternoon at 5 p.m. That's when the SRSS players take to the field to play the Crocus Plains Plainsmen in Brandon in the football programs first ever junior…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

SCOREBOARD

Friday, September 29th

CFL
Saskatchewan at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

MJHL
Dauphin at Steinbach, 7:30 p.m.
OCN at Selkirk, 7:30 p.m.
Waywayseecappo at Winkler, 7:30 p.m.
Swan Valley at Virden, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Yellowhead at Wpg Wild, 7 p.m.
Norman at Wpg Bruins, 7:30 p.m.
Brandon vs Parkland
@ Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
Southwest at Wpg Thrashers, 7:30 p.m.

WHL
Red Deer at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

AHL
Exhibition
Manitoba vs Iowa
@ Grand Forks, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Toronto at New York, 12:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m.
National League
Cincinnati at Chicago, 1:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
Interleague
Arizona at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, September 28th

Zone 13 High School Boys Soccer
Niverville 3 SRSS 1
Gabrielle Roy/PDC 11 Green Valley 1

WHSFL
John Potter Division
Vincent Massey 42 SRSS 28

MJHL
Wpg Blues 5 Virden 2

Major League Baseball
American League
Cleveland 5 Minnesota 2 
Tampa Bay 9 New York 6
Houston 12 Boston 2
Oakland 4 Texas 1
Chicago 5 Los Angeles 4
Detroit 4 Kansas City 1
National League
Milwaukee 4 Cincinnati 3
Washington 5 Pittsburgh 4
Miami 7 Atlanta 1
Chicago 2 St. Louis 1 (11 innings)

NFL
Green Bay 35 Chicago 14

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

Login