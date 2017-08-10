Canada Games Update – Four More Medals

  • Print
Manitoba added to its medal count Thursday at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg.

Maddy Mitchell and Nicole Boyle won bronze in the Canoe/Kayak C2 200 meter final.

Quinlan Roberts got silver and Samantha Currie won bronze in the Special Olympics 50 meter backstroke.

Oksana Chaput captured her third medal of the Games as she won bronze in the 100 meter butterfly.

Team Toba has won 30 medals including five gold, 11 silver and 14 bronze.

Manitoba's female golf team is in fourth place and the male team is in fifth place heading into Friday's final round.


2017 Canada Summer Games
@ Winnipeg
Thursday, August 10th
Male Soccer
Quarterfinals
Manitoba 2 New Brunswick 1

Male Volleyball
Quarterfinals
B.C. over Manitoba 25-18, 25-21, 25-15

Female Softball
Alberta 8 Manitoba 5
New Brunswick 8 Manitoba 7

Golf
Ryan McMillan 74 (215) Zach Wytinck 78 (228) Spencer Norrie 75 (231)
Camryn Roadley 77 (233) Bobbi Uhl 79 (238) Rebecca Kuik 76 (244)


Canada Summer Games Schedule/Results


Friday, August 11th
Male Soccer
Semifinals
Manitoba vs Alberta, 7:30 p.m.

Female Volleyball
Semifinals
Manitoba vs Ontario, 8 p.m.

Male Volleyball
5th Place Game
Manitoba vs Saskatchewan, 12:30 p.m.

Female Softball
Manitoba vs Ontario, 1 p.m.
(end of round robin)

 

games soccer aug10Manitoba has qualified for the semifinals on Friday (Photo credit: Joey Traa)

SCOREBOARD

Thursday, August 10th

CFL
Edmonton 27 Ottawa 20

Western Canada
AAA Baseball Championships
18U @ Ile des Chenes
Sherwood Park 7 Carillon 0

Junior @ Brandon
St. James 6 Brandon 4
Brandon 8 Weyburn 2

Major League Baseball
American League
Toronto 4 New York 0
Tampa Bay 4 Cleveland 1
Chicago 3 Houston 2
Baltimore at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
Cincinnati 10 San Diego 3
New York 10 Philadelphia 0
Washington 3 Miami 2
Los Angeles at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Interleague
Pittsburgh 7 Detroit 5
St. Louis 8 Kansas City 6
Minnesota 7 Milwaukee 2

Friday, August 11th

CFL
Toronto at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Western Canada
AAA Baseball Championships
18U 
Carillon vs Langley,
@ Ile des Chenes, 11:45 a.m.
Carillon vs Bonivital,
@ Steinbach, 5:15 p.m. 

Junior @ Brandon
Brandon vs Innisfail, 6:30 p.m.

American Baseball Association
Wichita at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball
Interleague
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
American League
Boston at New York, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
San Francisco at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at Los Angeles, 9:10 p.m.

