Canada Games Update – Four More Medals

Manitoba added to its medal count Thursday at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg.
Maddy Mitchell and Nicole Boyle won bronze in the Canoe/Kayak C2 200 meter final.
Quinlan Roberts got silver and Samantha Currie won bronze in the Special Olympics 50 meter backstroke.
Oksana Chaput captured her third medal of the Games as she won bronze in the 100 meter butterfly.
Team Toba has won 30 medals including five gold, 11 silver and 14 bronze.
Manitoba's female golf team is in fourth place and the male team is in fifth place heading into Friday's final round.
2017 Canada Summer Games
@ Winnipeg
Thursday, August 10th
Male Soccer
Quarterfinals
Manitoba 2 New Brunswick 1
Male Volleyball
Quarterfinals
B.C. over Manitoba 25-18, 25-21, 25-15
Female Softball
Alberta 8 Manitoba 5
New Brunswick 8 Manitoba 7
Golf
Ryan McMillan 74 (215) Zach Wytinck 78 (228) Spencer Norrie 75 (231)
Camryn Roadley 77 (233) Bobbi Uhl 79 (238) Rebecca Kuik 76 (244)
Canada Summer Games Schedule/Results
Friday, August 11th
Male Soccer
Semifinals
Manitoba vs Alberta, 7:30 p.m.
Female Volleyball
Semifinals
Manitoba vs Ontario, 8 p.m.
Male Volleyball
5th Place Game
Manitoba vs Saskatchewan, 12:30 p.m.
Female Softball
Manitoba vs Ontario, 1 p.m.
(end of round robin)