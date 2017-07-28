Bombers Rally Late In Win over Alouettes



The Winnipeg Blue Bombers turned what looked like their third loss of the season into their third win.

The Blue & Gold scored 13 points in the final 48 seconds and rallied for a 41-40 victory over the Montreal Alouettes Thursday night at Investors Group Field.

Stefan Logan's 34-yard touchdown run with 1:40 left gave the Alouettes a 40-28 lead and that's when a few of the 25,931 Bombers faithful started to head for the exits.

Winnipeg quarterback Matt Nichols finished off an eight-play drive by completing a four-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Lankford with 44 seconds left.

After recovering the onside kick, Nichols drove the offense down to the Montreal two-yard line and Andrew Harris ran it in on the final play of the game.

"I probably could have walked in on the front side but sometimes you make it harder on yourself than it is," said Harris who also had a two-yard touchdown plunge early in the first quarter. "It was one of those plays where you have to split the man and stay balanced and keep driving the legs. I has definitely jacked to get into the end zone and cap it off for our team."

Brandon Alexander recoverd Justin Medlock's onside kick which enabled the Bombers to keep possession of the football in that final minute.

"Never get down on yourself not matter how much time is left, no matter how many points you're down by," said Alexander. "The game goes so fast. You can be down 15 with a minute left and still find a way to win. We were optimistic for the opportunity that we had and for that to happen and come out with a win, it feels wonderful."

Nichols, who completed 34-of-43 passes for 358 yards and two touchdowns, said he had a good feeling about the outcome of the game when Alexander came down with the onside kick.

"As soon as he jumped on the ball I knew the game was over," said Nichols. "We were going to go win."

Defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat had huge game.

His interception helped set up Harris' first touchdown run and he also recorded two tackles and two quarterback sacks.

"It's been getting better, better every week," said Jeffcoat who was making his third start of the season. "I'm starting to get real comfortable out there."

"I think for our new guys, this is a real learning experience that it's never over and you just got to believe and believe and believe and keep working," said Winnipeg head coach Mike O'Shea. "Things pan out sometimes."

The Blue Bombers (3-2) next game is Friday, August 4th against the defending Grey Cup champion Redblacks in Ottawa.



photos courtesy Merle Peters



