Resolutions – KAP Advisory Council Meeting – July 13, 2017

1) Natural gas expansion

Because of limited access to natural gas in rural Manitoba, in part due to barriers set by the Public Utility Board feasibility test requirements for pipeline expansion, KAP will lobby the Government of Manitoba and the Public Utilities Board to review feasibility test requirements to create more opportunities for rural natural gas expansion.

2) Waterfowl damage

Expanding waterfowl populations in some areas of the province are destroying crops in both spring and fall, and therefore KAP will lobby the Government of Manitoba to increase coverage for damage caused by waterfowl to 100 per cent. KAP will also lobby for increased hunting bag limits on geese and/or ducks to enable proper population control.

3) PEDv wash protocol

KAP will lobby the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to re-establish the protocol wherein livestock trucks coming from the U.S. are sealed at the border, and sanitized at a facility in Manitoba with the appropriate equipment and expertise to combat PEDv. Since the protocol was lifted, PEDv has spread in the province with over 50 cases now reported.

4) Preventing PEDv spread at provincial scales

Provincial weigh scales could be a hot spot for spreading PEDv, and therefore KAP will lobby the province to find alternatives for weighing trucks transporting pigs, or to initiate a system of cleaning and sanitizing scales.

5) American grain sales at Canadian elevators

KAP’s grains, oilseeds and pulses committee will investigate consequences and possible penalties for American farmers who misrepresent their grain variety upon sale at Canadian elevators.

6) Tendering for ditch mowing

Because Manitoba Infrastructure is unable to maintain mowed ditches using a tendering system once a year, KAP will lobby the government to allow tendering for a specific stretch of road for multiple years.

7) Quality of tires for farm equipment

Farmers are noticing a decline in the quality of tires, despite the significant amounts they pay for them. This is a safety issue and KAP will investigate it, and consult with the other prairie farm groups.