  • Print
Details
Category: Agricultural News

Japan has increased tariffs on frozen beef imports to 50 percent. The action is mainly targeting the U.S., but includes Canada.

The usual tariff is 38.5 percent, and will increase the first of August until March of next year.

Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, says they had no warning prior this increase in tariffs.

"It's not something we look forward to seeing happen, but our trade officials are dealing with the trade officials in Japan, and we are dealing with the issue the best we can. That's exactly what's going on at the moment."

4.5 percent of Canada's beef exports went to Japan in 2015.

Japan has been allowed to do this through through a framework which was put into effect in 1994. This framework was supposed to be scrapped under the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

President Donald Trump pulling out of the partnership before it was implemented means American beef producers will have a harder time getting their product to Japan.

More Ag News

Manitoba Pork, Government Officials Meeting This Week To Discuss Truck Wash Rules

The Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus outbreak in southeast Manitoba has been top of mind for ag officials in Ottawa, according to Federal Ag Minister Lawrence MacAulay. He notes the issue was…

CETA Could Mean $600 Million a Year in Beef Exports to Europe

The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement between Canada and Europe presents opportunities for the Canadian Beef Industry. The agreement, also known as CETA, will eliminate the high tariff on…
Alton

180 Years Of John Deere Showcased At Austin Threshermen's Reunion

The 180th anniversary of John Deere equipment was highlighted at the year's Manitoba Threshermen’s Reunion and Stampede held in Austin this past weekend. Scott Alton helped coordinate all of the…

Japan Imposes Tariff On Canadian Beef

Japan has increased tariffs on frozen beef imports to 50 percent. The action is mainly targeting the U.S., but includes Canada. The usual tariff is 38.5 percent, and will increase the first of August…

Heat Wave Benefiting Corn

Manitoba's corn crop has been loving the recent hot weather. Pam de Rocquigny, general manager of the Manitoba Corn Growers, says most of the acres are in the tassling and silking stages of…

National Junior Limousin Impact Show Comes to Manitoba

The 15th Annual National Junior Limousin Impact Show is taking place at the fairgrounds in Portage la Prairie this weekend. Canadian Junior Limousin Association Coordinator Laura Ecklund says 28…

(VIDEO) Manitoba Pork Updates Producers On PED Situation

Pork producers gathered in Steinbach Thursday night to get an update on the situation surrounding the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus. About 35 people attended the meeting. Manitoba Pork Chair George…

Crop Residue Burning Authorizations Begin August 1

Manitoba Agriculture is reminding producers who choose to burn crop residue that authorization is required from Aug. 1 to Nov. 15. Daily authorizations are issued by 11 a.m. based on weather and…

MacAulay Visits Oregon and Idaho To Promote Trade

Federal Ag Minister Lawrence MacAulay travelled to Oregon and Idaho this week to promote the benefits of agricultural trade. The minister's first stop was in Portland, where he took part in the…

Goss's Wilt Affecting Manitoba Corn

Manitoba Agriculture says Goss's Wilt symptoms have been observed in some corn fields. The weekly Insect and Disease Update also notes barley yellow dwarf virus is a current concern in oat fields…

Grain Commission Announces Grading Changes For 2017/18 Crop Year

The Canadian Grain Commission (CGC) has announced grain grading changes for the 2017 to 2018 crop year in western Canada taking effect August 1, 2017. The CGC will be adding an ergot tolerance of…

Alfalfa Growers Wrapping Up Second Cut

Forage producers in Manitoba and now working on their third crop of alfalfa. John McGregor, extension support person with the Manitoba Forage and Grassland Association, says most farmers have…

C.R.O.P. Helps Growers Prepare For Roquette

The coming Roquette pea protein processing facility in Portage la Prairie is already garnering interest in area farmers who are considering growing peas. Integrated Crop Management Services president…

C.R.O.P. Field Day Showcases Experimental Crop Varieties in Portage

C.R.O.P. Field Day took place in Portage la Prairie Wednesday with a tour of various plots and trials held by Crop Research Organization of Portage (C.R.O.P.). Integrated Crop Management Services…

*UPDATED* Lowe Farm Identified As Site Of Second PED Case West Of Red River

Manitoba Agriculture has confirmed that a second case of the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus has been found in a finisher hog operation in south central Manitoba. The case was confirmed on July 14th,…

Recovery Possible For Hail Damaged Canola

Many farmers have had to deal with hail damage in their canola over the past couple of weeks. Angela Brackenreed, agronomist with the Canola Council of Canada, says depending on what stage the plant…

Winter Wheat Harvest Right Around The Corner

It was a tough year for many winter wheat growers in Manitoba. Jake Davidson, executive director of Winter Cereals Manitoba, says much of the crop died as a result of warmer weather in January and…

Seeds Starting To Develop In Soybeans

Soybeans in Manitoba are quickly advancing. Cassandra Tkachuk, production specialist with Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers (MPSG), explains where the crop is at. "Currently soybean crops range from…

Ag Minister Concerned About Late Entry Into BRM Program

Business Risk Management programs will once again be part of the next agricultural policy framework. The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a five-year, $3-billion investment that will come into…

Livestock Producers Encouraged To Participate In Premises Identification

Those involved in the Canadian livestock supply chain are being invited to participate in livestock premises identification as part of Premises ID Week, taking place July 25-31, 2017. The initiative…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Ag News

Manitoba Crop Report - July 24

Government of Canada Extends Food Policy Consultations

KAP President Pleased To See Canadian Ag Partnership Come To Fruition

Italy To Implement Country Of Origin Labelling On Pasta

Flax Council President Announces Retirement

Strong Attendance For Ag in Motion

Flax Starting To Flower

NAFTA Discussed At CFA Roundtable Last Week

Iron Deficiency Chlorosis Clearing Up In Soybeans

Ag Ministers Reach Agreement On Next Ag Policy Framework

Aphids Showing Up In Cereals and Peas

Rise In Canadian Dollar Having Adverse Affect On Cattle Markets

Manitoba Canola Growers Awards Scholarships

Dairy Farmers of Canada Elects New President

Farm Products Marketing Council Rules In Favour Of Manitoba Chicken Producers

MPSG Showcases Soybean Research At Portage Event

First Case of PED Confirmed West of Red River

Third Annual Ag In Motion Underway

Weekly Crop Report - July 17

Dairy Farmers of Canada Not Concerned With U.S. Starting Position For NAFTA Talks

Ag News Archives

Upcoming Events
125 Years of Ukrainians in Canada Travelling Exhibit at Gardenton Museum

18 July 2017 12:00 am - 19 August 2017 6:00 am

Ukrainian Museum and Village Society





Niverville Kinder Camp

31 July 2017 8:00 am - 04 August 2017 12:00 pm

Hespeler Park, Niverville, Niverville





Summer Arts Day Camp - SCORE! Sports Week

31 July 2017 9:00 am - 04 August 2017 4:00 pm

The Steinbach Cultural Arts Centre, Steinbach





Niverville Holiday Camp

31 July 2017 1:00 pm - 04 August 2017 4:30 pm

Hespeler Park, Niverville, Niverville





Login