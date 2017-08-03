Diamondback Moth A Concern In Canola

Canola growers have been dealing with a high amount of diamondback moth larva feeding on their crops over the past few weeks.

The main concern is in the southwest, although there have been other pockets throughout the province.

Angela Brackenreed is an agronomist with the Canola Council of Canada.

She says at the podding stage, thresholds are quite high at 20 to 30 per square foot, or about four to six per plant.

"You'll only want to count the larval stage, or the little green worms. Not the pupal stage which you'll see them in small white cocoons. The larva do prefer feeding on leaves but one those leaves drop they will quickly move to the pods and kind of debark them as they move along the surface."

It's recommended to not use a sweep net, but rather to pull plants out of the field and bang them up against a hard surface to dislodge all of the worms and count them that way.