Aphids Reported In Soybeans and Field Peas

Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers (MPSG) says plant development stages are moving fast.

Production Specialist Cassandra Tkachuk notes most soybeans are starting to flower, as are field peas.

There have been reports of aphids in both soybeans and field peas.

She explained how to scout for aphids in peas.

"You can scout for aphids by examining random, individual plants or using a sweep net in peas. If examining individual pea plants look at the top eight inches of the plant. The threshold for pea aphids is 2-3 aphids per plant or 90-120 per 10 sweeps."

Tkachuk adds for soybean aphids, farmers should look at individual plants, noting the threshold is 250 aphids per plant and increasing.

Producers should also account for predatory insects when scouting.