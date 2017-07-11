Highway Construction Season Has Started

Motorists can expect delays along several highways in the region in the coming weeks.

Larry Halayko is Executive Director of Construction and Maintenance with Manitoba Infrastructure. He says crews have pretty much wrapped up the chip seal resurfacing along Provincial Road 216 between PR 205 and Highway 52 as well as some work along PR 210 between Highway 59 and PR 200.

Halayko says in the next few days their seal coat crew will be working along PR 403 between Highway 59 and PR 216. They will also be doing some micro surfacing along Highway 12 from the American border to PR 308. In addition, they will be doing work on Highway 12 between PR 302 and PR 403.

Halayko says the last week of July, crews will be doing micro-surfacing in the westbound lanes of Highway 52 between Steinbach and Mitchell. That project is only expected to take two to three days to complete. He notes because there are four lanes between Steinbach and Mitchell, they may not need to use pilot vehicles.

Meanwhile, Halayko says the weather has been hit and miss on their construction projects this summer.