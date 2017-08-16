Car Crash In Niverville Forces Hydro Outage

RCMP in St. Pierre have released more information about an incident in Niverville early Wednesday morning that caused Manitoba Hydro to later cut service to 1,669 customers to accommodate repairs.

Police say a car driven by a 37-year-old female struck a hydro pole on Main Street at Fourth Avenue at 4:15 a.m. The driver and lone occupant was not injured. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Manitoba Hydro says the vehicle hit a double circuit pole that feeds the town of Niverville and surrounding rural area. Hydro cut service at 10:30 Wednesday morning to replace the pole. It hopes to have service restored by about 2:00 p.m.