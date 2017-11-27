Weekend Recap: Pistons Grind Out Mini-Sweep Over Oil Capitals

The Steinbach Pistons continued to roll as they swept a mini two-game series against the Virden Oil Capitals Friday and Saturday night in Virden.

Johnson, Ferguson Lead Way

Coming off an impressive victory at home earlier in the week, the Pistons went into Tundra Oil and Gas Place and continued to show off their depth in a 4-2 win.

Daniel McKitrick, one of Steinbach's best players over a four or five-game span, converted on the power play to make it 1-0 midway through the first. McKitrick has 9 goals for the year. Mark Taraschuk had the lone assist on the marker.

Virden battled back and quickly tied the game on a nice rush from captain Dylan Thiessen. The score was deadlocked 1-1 after 1.

In the second, the Oil Caps caught a break and found the back of the net thanks to Jeran Knorr.

The 2-1 lead didn't last for the home side as Jack Johnson scored his 8th of the year to knot the game yet again. Darby Gula, who created the whole play by using his deadly speed through the neutral zone, drew two Virden defenders towards him, eventually leaving Johnson wide open for a beautiful short-side snapshot. It was Gula's 25th assist so far this year.

In the third, the Pistons jumped in front in large part to a hard-working shift and to Easton Bennett, who scored his 5th pushing the lead to 3-2. Johnson had the assist on the goal, capping off a two-point night for the 19-year-old.

Nolan Ferguson put the game out of reach with his first as a Steinbach Piston. A bullet point shot rang off the bar and in making it a 4-2 hockey game in favour of the road Pistons. Drew Worrad notched an assist on the goal.

Ferguson said after the game that the first goal was a long time coming. "It felt amazing to get that first one. Teammates played great. The puck just came out in front there and I thought I'd wire one past the goalie. We played well, we had a really good, solid game."

Johnson tied his point output from last season with 12 thought it's taken him 11 fewer games. Johnson was happy with his game but more so with the team win. "We have the skill to get pretty goals but they don't win all the games. Getting one in the greasy area's is what we need to do and we did." Becoming a complete hockey player is something Johnson has been working on all season and he believes the work is starting to pay off. "It's always been key for my improvement. The coaches always preach that defensive awareness is what I need to move on to the next level. Hopefully, I can keep getting better."

Matthew Thiessen had a strong outing making several key saves on route to a 39 stop performance. The power play finished 1-5 while the penalty kill was a perfect 3-3 after struggling of late.

Saturday Night Rematch

The same two teams met again on Saturday night and again it was again a couple of unlikely, hardworking hero's that were the difference.

The two teams were going back and forth early in the first before Steinbach started to take over. They ended up firing 18 shots on goal and eventually found the back of the cage when Brendan Martin snapped home his 4th of the year from Mark Taraschuk and Easton Bennett.

Martin, back for just his second game since an injury, was pleased with his game overall but especially scoring that goal. "It felt really good," the forward said after the game. "It's good to get that goal under my belt. I think we played really well. We had to keep it simple, chip pucks and it opened up a lot of scoring chances over the weekend."

Neither team hit the scoresheet in the second and in the third, it was Virden scoring to tie the game 1-1 with Tyler Kirkup getting credit for the goal.

With just over two minutes remaining in the game, Pistons Declan Graham scored his third of the year pushing Steinbach ahead 2-1. Will Koop had the lone assist on the eventual game-winning goal.

Koop (14) scored into the empty net, unassisted to seal the victory. The goal was also credited to the power play which finished 1-3 while the penalty kill was again perfect for a second straight night, finishing 2-2.

Matthew Thiessen had another strong outing making 36 saves. Over the weekend, Thiessen stopped 75 shots on goal, allowing 3 goals total.

Coaches Notes:

Paul Dyck has talked since the beginning of the year about learning how to win different types of games and this weekend showed him, his team can do it anyway it takes. "I like the way we played. It was a really good road trip, we wanted to approach it a shift at a time and we did. They're a good hockey team. We haven't been in too many tight games so this was really good for us, learning how to win these playoff type of games. We grinded and we got rewarded."

The depth and a willingness to pay the price is also a big encouragement for the staff going forward into another tough road weekend. "We saw throughout the weekend that we had contributions from everyone. That's what it takes. We've been preaching it that at we need a 60-minute effort and we need everyone going. You can't have a night where 6 forwards are going and 3 are passengers. I liked the effort we showed tonight."

Putting The Kill Back In Penalty Killing

It was a struggle for the Pistons shorthanded of late but over the course of the weekend, were a perfect 5 for 5. Dyck attributes the chance to a focus on the little details. "When you get your legs going, you're on the right side of piles. When you're mentally engaged and your legs are going, you'll be checked into the game you don't take stick or holding penalties. I thought we learned that and were into the game mentally."

Road Warriors

