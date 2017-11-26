Details
A volunteer whose hard work has been felt by many across his home province of Manitoba, Louis Cote is the epitome of a dedicated volunteer. President of the Carillon Baseball League, Louis has been at the forefront of growth and expansion in the region where hundreds of kids have been able to enjoy the great game of baseball. His innovative ideas and reception to change have improved programs, leagues and associations across Manitoba for the betterment of the game.

Excerpt from Baseball Canada's website


The Baseball Canada and Major League Baseball Volunteer of the Year Award was created in 2001 to recognize the contribution of the most dedicated, enthusiastic person who has devoted at least 10 years of volunteering within their provincial association.

La Broquerie's Louis Cote was saluted as the 2017 award winner at Baseball Canada's Fall Meetings earlier this month in Hamilton.

"It was pretty exciting because you're getting presented by Baseball Canada president Jason Dickson who played Major League Baseball," said Cote. "It sort of kicks in when they say Baseball Canada. It's a pretty big deal."

Cote, who is the president of Carillon Minor Baseball, soaked in the atmosphere and the baseball camaraderie during his time in Hamilton.

"It was neat to see how the whole process goes down with meetings at the National level and the discussions they have. The brainstorming sessions are similar to what we do at a provincial level and similar to what we do at a regional level as well so it's kind of neat how it all sort of follows the same system."

"Most baseball people are open to change and trying different things. For example the 70 foot base paths in mosquito was very successful in Manitoba and now that discussion is going on with other provinces in the country as well, saying here's why you do it and they'll take it and run with it."

Cote is the second National Volunteer of the Year recipient from Carillon Minor Baseball in the last four years.

Alex Grenier of Ile des Chenes captured the award in 2014.

"I don't know if I would say the word is humbling when you're getting an award as a volunteer because a lot of what I'm getting credit for is the product of having good people around," said Cote. "We have so many good people in La Broquerie Minor Baseball and so many good people in Carillon Minor Baseball and or course if I didn't have such an understanding wife allowing me to go to meetings and stuff like this, I wouldn't be able to put the time into that either."

"I wish there would have been another 40 people up there getting the award with me because I couldn't possibly get this on my own."


photo courtesy Dave Gruggen photography

