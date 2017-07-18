Short Handed Thistles Fall To Assassin's 3

On a hot and humid day, the Southeast Thistles battled hard against a stacked Assassin's 3 team and fell short 27-12.

For the Thistles, an early injury put them down to 15 players. For 80 minutes of hard hitting, tough rugby the Thistles did all they could to stay in the game with no subs and no breaks.

"We were back and forth in the first half." Caleb Fenton said. "Even in the middle of the second half. But, fresh legs and lungs got the best of us... barley."

While the Thistles had only 15 players the Assassin's countered with 28.

"Despite our numbers our players played very well." Fenton added "I saw more commitment and hard work than any other team I've seen play us. Tired and exhausted, we still managed to stop close to 3-5 trys (15-25 points). When they were on our own 5. We stopped them! And not only did we stop them, it often resulted in a turnover and there was never a major break away resulting in a score. If they broke away for a big run, someone stopped them, and the rest of the team was there for support to create a turnover."

Fenton knows his team did amazing given the circumstances but also added "If we had the numbers and subs, this team would be a force to be reckoned with."