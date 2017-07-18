Short Handed Thistles Fall To Assassin's 3

  • Print
Details
Local Sports

On a hot and humid day, the Southeast Thistles battled hard against a stacked Assassin's 3 team and fell short 27-12.

For the Thistles, an early injury put them down to 15 players. For 80 minutes of hard hitting, tough rugby the Thistles did all they could to stay in the game with no subs and no breaks. 

"We were back and forth in the first half." Caleb Fenton said. "Even in the middle of the second half. But, fresh legs and lungs got the best of us... barley."

While the Thistles had only 15 players the Assassin's countered with 28.

 "Despite our numbers our players played very well." Fenton added "I saw more commitment and hard work than any other team I've seen play us. Tired and exhausted, we still managed to stop close to 3-5 trys (15-25 points). When they were on our own 5. We stopped them! And not only did we stop them, it often resulted in a turnover and there was never a major break away resulting in a score. If they broke away for a big run, someone stopped them, and the rest of the team was there for support to create a turnover."

Fenton knows his team did amazing given the circumstances but also added "If we had the numbers and subs, this team would be a force to be reckoned with."

SCOREBOARD

Monday, July 17th

American Baseball Association
Winnipeg 10 St. Paul 1

Major League Baseball
American League
Toronto 4 Boston 3
Baltimore 3 Texas 1
Minnesota 4 New York 2
Seattle 9 Houston 7 (10 innings)
Detroit 10 Kansas City 2
Tampa Bay 3 Oakland 2
National League
Washington 6 Cincinnati 1
Pittsburgh 4 Milwaukee 2
St. Louis 6 New York 3
Miami 6 Philadelphia 5 (10 innings)
Chicago 4 Atlanta 3
Colorado 9 San Diego 6
Interleague
Cleveland 5 San Francisco 3

Tuesday, July 18th

Manitoba Major Soccer League
3rd Division
Hanover Strikers vs Luso Canadian
@ Steinbach, 7:30 p.m.
4th Division
Hanover Sting vs FC Aura
@ Steinbach, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba Junior Baseball League
Quarterfinals
Carillon vs Interlake
@ Steinbach, 7 p.m.
St. Boniface at Elmwood, 7 p.m.
Pembina Valley at Altona, 7 p.m.
(1st games in best of 3 series)

American Baseball Association
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Texas at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 7:08 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
National League
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at New York, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Interleague
L.A. Dodgers at Chi White Sox, 7 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

