Team Toba's last medal of the 2017 Canada Summer Games is gold.
Manitoba defeated Alberta 28-30, 25-22, 25-20, 25-15 in the female volleyball final Saturday night at Investors Group Athletic Center on the University of Manitoba campus in Winnipeg.
Manitoba finished the Games with a record 42 medals including 10 gold, 15 silver and 17 bronze.
Manitoba dropped a 2-1 decision to Quebec in the bronze medal game in male soccer.
The final event before the start of the Closing Ceremonies is the female softball gold medal game between British Columbia and Alberta at John Blumberg which begins Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
The Closing Ceremonies begin at 2 p.m.at Investors Group Field.
Canada Games Update - Volleyball Gold
- Details
- Category: Local Sports
-
- Written by Dantin Reimer