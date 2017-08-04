Manitoba Marks 30th Anniversary of 4-H Student Exchange Program

Manitoba is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the 4-H Student Exchange Program.

Nineteen Japanese students and their chaperones are visiting the province to learn about agriculture and local culture.

“We are proud to be a part of this long-standing opportunity for young people from both countries to become better global citizens and to extend Manitoba’s special brand of hospitality to visiting students,” said Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler. “For 30 years, Manitoba’s 4-H families have opened their homes and this program would not have been successful without them. The next two weeks in Manitoba will be a special experience for our Japanese guests and I know they will go home with fond memories of their time spent learning about agriculture, our province and our people.”

To commemorate the 30th anniversary, all current and former 4-H host families have been invited to participate in several special events.

“For the 30th time, the Japan Homestay program will allow 4-H families the opportunity to make lasting connections with Japanese youth during their two-week stay,” said Carlie Whetter, Manitoba 4-H Council president and host family. “It’s an incredible opportunity to show off our local attractions and to witness their joy and excitement as they experience the everyday things we take for granted, like cooking hotdogs and S’mores around the campfire.”

Since 1987, 726 Japanese students and chaperones have been hosted by Manitoba 4-H Families.

Manitoba students also travel to Japan every second year for a two-week homestay. Over the last 30 years, 197 Manitoba students and chaperones have participated.