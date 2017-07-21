Manitoba Canola Growers Awards Scholarships

Five high school students from across Manitoba will be receiving $1,000 scholarships courtesy of the Manitoba Canola Growers.

The winners include Naomi Best of Harding, Kate Letexier of Fisher Branch, Carrie Livingston of Starbuck, Ashlyn Pizzey of Binscarth and Cole Thomas of Hartney.

The $1,000 scholarships are available to students who are from a farm that is a member of the Manitoba Canola Growers and are planning to attend post-secondary education in any field within two years of graduating.