KAP President Pleased To See Canadian Ag Partnership Come To Fruition

Ag leaders across Canada are looking forward to the new Canadian Agricultural Partnership, which was announced on Friday.

The five-year, $3 billion investment will come into effect April 1, 2018, replacing Growing Forward 2.

Keystone Agricultural Producers President Dan Mazier said he was pleased on the amount of input they were able to give during the process.

"The province, and the Department of Agriculture especially, has been really engaged with different commodities and the industry in Manitoba very well in the last year," he commented.

Mazier says he was glad to see the continuation of the Business Risk Management programs, although he did have some concerns.

"Some producers won't be happy as far as the amount that you can put into AgriInvest from $15,000 to $10,000," he noted. "On the positive side they took that reference margin limit away on AgriStability."

Mazier was also pleased to see that a review will take place to try to improve the Business Risk Management programs.

KAP plans to meet with the province later this week to learn more about the Canadian Agricultural Partnership.