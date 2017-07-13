The Canadian Grain Commission says it will reduce user fees for official grain inspection and weighing services as of August 1, 2017.

Additional fees for overtime related to official grain inspection services are also being eliminated.

"Reducing these fees means that millions of dollars will remain in the grain sector, where it can benefit producers and grain handling companies," says Patti Miller, Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Grain Commission.

The decision to reduce these fees before the end of the current five-year review cycle was made following consultations with stakeholders.

These changes are expected to result in estimated savings of approximately $10 million for the 2017 to 2018 fiscal year based on a projected grain handling volume of 34.4 million metric tonnes.

Savings for the 2018 to 2019 fiscal year and each year after are expected to be approximately $15 million.