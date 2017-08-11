Youth Job Centers In The Southeast Reporting A Good Year

Manitoba Youth Job Centres here in the southeast are all reporting a good year.

Mia Tamlin is the Youth Engagement Leader for Steinbach, she says they had a good number of students come through the centre eager to work and looking for employment.

"This season has gone really well. We have had some very successful events and have also succeeded in placing some youth in employment. We ran two very successful Berry Pick events, as well as a New Bothwell Cheese fundraiser which also went very well."

Tamlin notes one thing that was prominent was there were quite a few homeowners in the area who hired students to do odd jobs for them around their homes. She adds some local businesses also got involved.

"We did receive job orders from businesses in the community, but a lot of them didn’t end up actually hiring students. I would love to see more businesses and homeowners place job orders with the job centre in the future so that all of the students registered with us get a work opportunity."

Tamlin adds they received job orders from many different types of businesses but says most of the positions for the students were for retail or general labour.

The Steinbach and St. Pierre job centres close on August 18th while Niverville closes on August 16th.