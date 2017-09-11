Young Steer Rider Suffers Mild Concussion After Being Stomped On

HSD Launches Parent Portal

Details
Category: Local News

A young bull rider from Brandon who was stomped on yesterday at the Heartland Rodeo Finals in Grunthal. has no major injuries. 

Rod Gladue, President of the Heartland Rodeo Association says the boy is approximately 10 or 11 years old and explains what happened late yesterday afternoon. 

"We had a young guy that went down and a steer stepped on him. The medics that were there did a wonderful job of taking care of him and he had some pain so they decided to call STARS to take him in for further tests."

Gladue says STARS arrived on scene very quickly and landed in a nearby soccer field. The rider was air lifted by STARS to the children's hospital in Winnipeg. 

"They did a pile of tests, there's no internal bleeding, no damage and he went home last night."

Gladue notes the young boy suffered a mild concussion which he adds in fortunate considering the situation. Gladue says he expects to see the boy back in the arena riding steers again next year. 

