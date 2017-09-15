Young Girl Killed By Train In Ste. Anne

Police are investigating a train versus pedestrian fatality in Ste. Anne across the street of the Ste. Anne Hotel just before before 5 pm Friday.

Ste. Anne police say a young girl was riding her bike and was struck by a passing train while crosing the track at the pedestrian crossing between Gagnier Bay and Dawson Road.

An outpouring of grief and support has already been shown for the family by Ste. Anne residents through social media.

We have reached out to CN Rail and Ste. Anne Police for more information.