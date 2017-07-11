You're Going The Wrong Way!

Drivers Encouraged To Continue Being Cautious Around Schools The 30 km/hr school zones are no longer in effect during the months of July and August. However, Steinbach RCMP Sergeant Joanne Ryll says it's the responsibility of everyone to be mindful of their…

Minor Injuries In Morning Rollover Steinbach's Assistant Fire Chief says there were minor injuries as the result of a single vehicle rollover Monday morning. Russ Reimer says emergency crews were called to Highway 12, just north of…

Workers Injured At Local Building Centre Emergency crews were called to EG Penner Building Centres in Steinbach late Monday morning. Steinbach Fire Captain Jordan Loewen says two workers were hurt there. "They were unstrapping a lift of…

Go-Karting For A Cause A spokesperson for the St.Labre 200 says she is hopeful they raised more money than last year for local charities. The two-day festival serves as a fundraiser. Over the years, the Go-Karts Giving…

City Gives Green Light To Chrysler Gate Request Steinbach city council has given unanimous approval to a request for a variance from an applicant along Chrysler Gate. At the east end of that street, the applicant would like to construct 4…

Hanover Development Plan Goes Public The Rural Municipality of Hanover will hold one last open house for its Development Plan review. Planning Manager Jeremy Neufeld says the province requires they review their plan every five years.…

Bible Camps In Full Swing Now that we are a full week into summer vacation, bible camps are in full swing. Kyle Sheppard is the Bird River Camp Program Director. He says their staff have been fantastic so far this year and…

SAC Disappointed By Nixed Performing Arts Centre But Looking To The Future Though the board of the Steinbach Arts Council is extremely disappointed with city council's decision to nix plans for a performing arts centre, they feel they have proven the need for such a…

Single Vehicle Rollover South Of Steinbach Emergency crews were called to single vehicle rollover just south of Steinbach shortly after six Saturday evening. Steinbach Deputy Fire Chief Ron Chausse explains. " A single vehicle rollover just…

Cargo Bike Provides A Walk Down Memory Lane The purchase of a cargo bike at Rest Haven Nursing Home in Steinbach has some residents remembering what life was like years ago. The cargo bike was purchased from Holland. It has a platform in the…

Steinbach Fire Rescue Man Stuck In Creek The Steinbach Fire Department was called to rescue a man stuck in the mud, just northwest of the intersection of Road 39N and Highway 12 Saturday afternoon. Steinbach Deputy Fire Chief Ron Chausse…

Steady Rate Of Growth Shown For The RM Of La Broquerie Building permits from January to the end of June have stayed steady this year compared to the same time last year. Reeve Lewis Weiss says a steady rate of growth is good to see. "I know with some of…

Mitchell Family Fun Day Kicks Off With Pancake Breakfast Mitchell is holding their annual Family Fun Day today and they will be making use of the beautiful summer weather. It is a full day of activities for the whole family including a flea market,…

Premier Pallister Remains Quiet On Future Of Home Care Services Premier Brian Pallister remains tight-lipped about whether the provincial government is considering privatizing home care services in Manitoba. Over the next few weeks, the province will be meeting…