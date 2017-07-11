You're Going The Wrong Way!

×

Details
Category: Local News

A young motorist made a wrong turn in Steinbach early Tuesday morning and ended up getting his car hung up on small pole.

Steinbach RCMP received the call at 2:30 am.

Police say the 17 year old male was driving in A.D. Penner Park. The inexperienced driver ended up crashing his car into a pole. The front of the vehicle then came to a rest on the pole a few feet off the ground.

Police say he has been issued a traffic offense notice for a novice driver driving with passengers after midnight.

There were no injuries.

