Workers Injured At Local Building Centre

Emergency crews were called to EG Penner Building Centres in Steinbach late Monday morning.



Steinbach Fire Captain Jordan Loewen says two workers were hurt there.

"They were unstrapping a lift of Quartz countertops," explains Loewen. "And I guess the load shifted and it fell over onto their legs."

Loewen says both workers were freed by the time firefighters arrived. He says it appears one worker was hurt from the knee down, and the other worker injured his foot. Both were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.



The call came in shortly before twelve o'clock.