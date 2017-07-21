Work At Imperial Oil Site Only 30% Complete

Imperial Oil crews continue digging deeper and deeper at the corner of Main Street and Kroeker Avenue. This is the site of the former Imperial Oil petroleum bulk plant and distribution facility and crews are working to remove contaminated soil, work which started at the beginning of May.

Spokesperson Christine Randall says the project was initially estimated at being completed in 16 weeks, however, 11 weeks later they're only 30% complete.

"They're just continuing to bring up the soil, excavate it, then take it off site, and bring clean soil in. So, that work will just continue on."

After the soil is removed from the site Randall says it's taken to an off-site location or facility where the soil is cleaned of contamination and then can be used for future purposes.

Randall notes the future use of the site will be contingent on the work to remove contaminated soil. She adds the depth to which crews dig is not shared information and an average depth is not possible because it's too varied from job site to job site.

She says safety is a top priority and crews are making efforts to minimize any inconvenience to residents while the work continues.

