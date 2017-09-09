Woman Removed From Flipped Car In Single Vehicle Collision

Shortly after 8 this Saturday morning emergency services were called to a single vehicle roll over two miles north of Mitchell on Road 30 East.

RCMP Corporal Glen Binda says the vehicle was traveling southbound on Road 30E when the female driver and lone occupant was distracted for a moment, hit the east side ditch, and flipped.

"The information we received was that there was a single occupant that was calling from the vehicle and that she was trapped in the vehicle. EMS and RCMP arrived, shortly after that we found a female that was trapped in the driver’s seat. She was removed from the vehicle simply be cutting the seat belt."

Binda notes the woman was taken to hospital as a precaution with non-life-threatening injuries. He notes alcohol was not a factor and no charges will be laid.