With Hot Humid Weather Comes Higher Risk Of Heat Exhaustion

With hot humid weather here in the Southeast, residents should be on the lookout for heat exhaustion symptoms.

That according to Dr. Michael Routledge the Chief Medical Officer of Health for Southern Health Sante Sud. He notes so far this year there have been 43 recorded cases of heat related illnesses in emergency rooms in the Southern Health region. He notes that works out to approximately two per day in the larger centres and does not include medical conditions that may have been triggered by heat. He explains what to look for.

"Where you start to get concerned is when people get other kinds of symptoms like they get headaches, they get dizzy, they have nausea, those are the signs that people are starting to move into heat exhaustion, which can eventually turn into heat stroke if they do not get treated."

If you notice these symptoms, Dr. Routledge says it is important to drink lots of water, cool down, rest, and possible seek medical attention if the symptoms are ongoing. He notes it is also a good idea to understand any medical conditions you may have and how they may be affected by heat.

"There are certain people who are at more risk, people at the extremes of age, so very young or very old are at more risk of having heat related illness, also people with chronic medical conditions, for example, people with cardiac or lung disease, they are at greater risk of having heat related presentations."

Dr. Routledge says keeping a watchful eye on the forecast can help with avoiding heat exhaustion. He notes to avoid heat exhaustion you should not overexert yourself outdoors, stay hydrated and avoid alcohol. He adds buildings without air conditioning can also add to the risk of heat exhaustion.

"One group that tends to be at risk are the elderly who are at home and have trouble getting out and they are living in a home that doesn't have air conditioning for example. If you know of an elderly person in your neighbourhood who has trouble getting out of their house and is in a situation where maybe their house is going to be warm, checking on them and seeing if there is anything you can do to help them and make sure they are staying cool and well."

Environment Canada has released a special weather statement cautioning residents of southeastern Manitoba that above seasonal temperatures are expected over the next few days.