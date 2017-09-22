Windstorm Results In Numerous Insurance Claims

An insurance agency in Steinbach reports it has received more claims than expected from the windstorm that struck Tuesday night. Wind speeds peaked at 104 kilometres per hour in Steinbach at the height of the storm. Orville Giesbrecht of Harvest Insurance describes the type of claims that are coming in.

"Shingles, damage to siding on houses, trees falling on houses and outbuildings, agro buildings that have actually been completely blown down or doors blown off them, and also some water damage with the rain that happened within that wind."

Giesbrecht says most of the claims they are getting are from the immediate Steinbach area and a little to the east. He estimates up to Thursday noon, between 40 and 60 claims had been filed.