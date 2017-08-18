Welcome To The Centre Of Canada

×

Hanover School Division

Have an Enjoyable and Relaxing Summer Break... See you in September!

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Manitoba's Lieutenant Governor says the Centre of Canada Park, north of Landmark will be the setting for millions of future selfies. The Honourable Janice Filmon made that comment at Thursday's ribbon cutting ceremony of the park located along the Trans Canada Highway.

The park is at the longitudinal centre of Canada. If you visit the site today, you will find a billboard, Canadian flags, a selfie sign, interpretive panel, green space and parking lot. But Cecile Dumesnil, Chair of the Centre Of Canada Committee, says this is only phase one. She is hoping in the future to include play areas for children and possibly some commercial amenities.

Dumesnil says planning for the park started about ten years ago. She notes they were able to raise about $40,000 and with the help of the Rural Municipality of Tache were able to open the park the year of Canada's 150th birthday.

According to Dumesnil, the park is extremely popular.

"Every time I come by, driving by with my car, I see at least one person taking a picture," she says. "On Canada Day the neighbour that lives close by here said he must have seen about five hundred people stop by for pictures, there was a lineup."

According to Manitoba's Lieutenant Governor, the park sits on an imaginary line that divides eastern and western Canada.

"Face east from here and you can make out the line where forest begins to close in around the highway and thousands of kilometres of boreal forest, the Canadian shield begins," she the Honourable Janice Filmon. "Face west and you see the beginning of fifteen hundred kilometres of farmers' fields, native grasses, flatlands and gently rolling hills."

A Regal Celebration has been planted on site. This tree is a mix between the Silver Maple that grows in the alkaline soil and Maples from eastern Canada.

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.steinbachonline.com/local/welcome-to-the-centre-of-canada#sigProIdb9c9641560

Read More:

New Park Will Mark The Centre Of Canada

Grant Announced For Centre Of Canada Park

×

Hanover School Division

Have an Enjoyable and Relaxing Summer Break... See you in September!

More Local News

Solomon's Demolition Underway

The former Solomon's Furniture buildings at 362 and 366 Main Street in Steinbach will be demolished over the next two weeks, about seven weeks behind schedule. Owner Solomon Budala initially…

Welcome To The Centre Of Canada

Manitoba's Lieutenant Governor says the Centre of Canada Park, north of Landmark will be the setting for millions of future selfies. The Honourable Janice Filmon made that comment at Thursday's…

Permit Approved For Daycare In Steinbach

A woman has received Steinbach city council approval of a Conditional Use Permit to set up a daycare centre. Cadence Gray applied for the permit for a home at 136 Brandt Street. That's on the west…

Two Trucks Collide On Highway 52

Emergency crews were called to a two vehicle collision Thursday afternoon west of Mitchell. It happened shortly before five o'clock near the intersection of Highway 52 and Provincial Road 206. Two…

Dugald To Get $2.1 Million In Water System Upgrades

The Rural Municipality of Springfield will be getting both provincial and federal funding for major upgrades to the Dugald water system. Reeve Bob Bodnaruk says the cost of the project is being event…

Goertzen To Stay On As Health Minister

Steinbach MLA Kelvin Goertzen will stay on as Health Minister. His position was not affected by a cabinet shuffle Thursday morning. Premier Brian Pallister announced he was creating two new…

21 Housing Starts In Steinbach In July/ Alderwood Crescent Extended

Mayor Chris Goertzen says July was a very strong month for building permits in Steinbach. $6.5 million worth of building permits were issued during the month, bringing the year-to-date total to $36…

Lagasse Delivers Funding Announcement For Water Upgrades

The Rural Municipality of Ritchot is receiving $2.5 million from the provincial government for upgrades to the regional water supply for Ile des Chenes, St.Adolphe and Ste.Agathe. Dawson Trail MLA…

Car Rolls Near Blumenort-UPDATE

There was a single-vehicle rollover Tuesday evening near Blumenort. Steinbach Assistant Fire Chief Russ Reimer says they were called to the scene at 6:13 p.m. "A vehicle, travelling southbound on…

Wednesday BBQ Supports Local Athletes

A spokesperson for Eastman Special Olympics says they are just over a month away from their annual registration day. Agnes Thiessen says on September 23rd, athletes can register for their desired…

New Medical Centre Hopes To Cut Down On MRI Wait Times

A health announcement was made in Niverville Wednesday morning which may cut down on MRI wait times. Gord Daman, from Niverville Heritage Holdings Inc (NHHI), says currently the wait time in Manitoba…

Fire In Steinbach Does Extensive Damage To Mobile Home

Fire early Wednesday morning in Steinbach has a left a family without a home. Assistant Fire Chief Russ Reimer says they got the alarm at 1:44 a.m. for Aspen Grove Mobile Home Park where there was…

Steinbach Senior's High-Rise Gets Final Approval

A proposed senior's high-rise complex at 333 Loewen Boulevard in Steinbach has received the green light from city council. The proposal is for a nine-storey building that would have both commercial…

Car Crash In Niverville Forces Hydro Outage

RCMP in St. Pierre have released more information about an incident in Niverville early Wednesday morning that caused Manitoba Hydro to later cut service to 1,669 customers to accommodate repairs.…

Centennial Arena Being Pressed Into Service Early

The ice is being installed this week at the Centennial Arena in Steinbach which is a few days earlier than planned. Russ Dyck, head of Parks and Recreation, says they initially planned to start the…

MCC Locking Dumpsters For Safety Reasons

Dumpsters behind the MCC Thrift Store in Steinbach are now locked after hours. Hardware/ Furniture Manager Jason Hiebert explains it is for safety reasons. "What we were finding was after hours we…
manitoba hydro

Niverville Hydro To Be Out For Four Hours Today

1,600 Manitoba Hydro customers in Niverville will lose power for almost four hours starting at 10:30 Wednesday morning. Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen explains why. "A vehicle hit a utility…

Ritchot Reviews Wards

The Mayor for Ritchot says there could be some merit in moving away from their current ward system. Chris Ewen says to the best of his knowledge, Ritchot has forever been using a ward system…

St. Malo Gets Grant For Water System Improvements

The RM of De Salaberry has received a provincial grant of up to $500,000 for improvements to the water distribution system in St. Malo. Reeve Marc Marion says the grant is based on 50-50 funding so…

Early Harvest Results Very Promising

The harvest got underway in the southeast over the weekend with a handful of fields being combined. Brian Dueck of Seine River Seed Farm at Ste. Anne took off a 100 acre field of two-row barley and…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

More Local News

New Recycling Program Coming To Hanover

Chili Cook Off Winners Have Won Before

Fire Destroys Baler

Crash Slows Traffic In Mitchell

Police Suspect Alcohol A Factor In Motorcycle Collision In Steinbach

Stuartburn Gets Funding For Vita Lagoon Upgrade

Hylife Centre Scheduled For Repairs

Seine/Rat River Conservation District Looking For Water Retention Areas

Police Request Tips On Incidents In Steinbach, Mitchell And RM of Ste. Anne

Three Domestic Assaults Sunday

Horse Entries On Par At Richer Roughstock Rodeo

Kleefeld Honey Festival Gaining Momentum

Census Data Shows A High Percentage Of Married People In The Southeast

Heat Advisory In Effect

Province Hires Consulting Firm To Create P3 Framework For School Construction

Motorcycle Vs. Car Collision On McKenzie

CanFire Challenges Chinese Company In Fireworks Competition

Out Of Town Best Place To View Perseids Meteor Shower

Hanover Getting Finances In Order For Blumenort Fire Hall

Two Vehicle Collision Just North Of Steinbach

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events
125 Years of Ukrainians in Canada Travelling Exhibit at Gardenton Museum

18 July 2017 12:00 am - 19 August 2017 6:00 am

Ukrainian Museum and Village Society





Southern Health-Santé Sud, QuickCare Clinic and Community Health Services will be moving to the Bethesda Primary Care Centre

10 August 2017 9:00 am

Bethesda Primary Care Centre, Steinbach





Summer Arts Day Camp - Disney

14 August 2017 9:00 am - 18 August 2017 4:00 pm

The Steinbach Cultural Arts Centre, Steinbach





Pioneer Day Camp

14 August 2017 10:00 am - 18 August 2017 4:00 pm

Mennonite Heritage Village, Steinbach





Login