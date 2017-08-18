Welcome To The Centre Of Canada

Manitoba's Lieutenant Governor says the Centre of Canada Park, north of Landmark will be the setting for millions of future selfies. The Honourable Janice Filmon made that comment at Thursday's ribbon cutting ceremony of the park located along the Trans Canada Highway.

The park is at the longitudinal centre of Canada. If you visit the site today, you will find a billboard, Canadian flags, a selfie sign, interpretive panel, green space and parking lot. But Cecile Dumesnil, Chair of the Centre Of Canada Committee, says this is only phase one. She is hoping in the future to include play areas for children and possibly some commercial amenities.

Dumesnil says planning for the park started about ten years ago. She notes they were able to raise about $40,000 and with the help of the Rural Municipality of Tache were able to open the park the year of Canada's 150th birthday.

According to Dumesnil, the park is extremely popular.

"Every time I come by, driving by with my car, I see at least one person taking a picture," she says. "On Canada Day the neighbour that lives close by here said he must have seen about five hundred people stop by for pictures, there was a lineup."

According to Manitoba's Lieutenant Governor, the park sits on an imaginary line that divides eastern and western Canada.

"Face east from here and you can make out the line where forest begins to close in around the highway and thousands of kilometres of boreal forest, the Canadian shield begins," she the Honourable Janice Filmon. "Face west and you see the beginning of fifteen hundred kilometres of farmers' fields, native grasses, flatlands and gently rolling hills."

A Regal Celebration has been planted on site. This tree is a mix between the Silver Maple that grows in the alkaline soil and Maples from eastern Canada.



