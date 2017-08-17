Wednesday BBQ Supports Local Athletes

A spokesperson for Eastman Special Olympics says they are just over a month away from their annual registration day.



Agnes Thiessen says on September 23rd, athletes can register for their desired sport. She notes the different sports are track and field, bowling, swimming, golf, curling and then winter sports.



The Taste Of Summer Charity BBQ was held in downtown Steinbach Wednesday, raising $1,751.05 for the club. Thiessen explains the money will go towards regular programs. For example, she says they rent space at the Steinbach Aquatic Centre, Steinbach Regional Secondary School and the Steinbach Curling Club.

In addition to facility rentals, Thiessen says they will need money to cover the training costs for athletes headed to Nationals. A few athletes who competed at the provincial summer games this year are waiting to find out whether they qualified for Team Manitoba. Nationals this year are in Nova Scotia.

Thiessen says Eastman Special Olympics is made up of about eighty athletes and uses the help of between twenty and thirty volunteers.