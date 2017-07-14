

Environment Canada has forecast a risk of a severe thunderstorm Friday evening.

Meteorologist Natalie Hassell says there is a low-pressure system with a frontal system associated with, which they've been watching progress during the afternoon. Hassell says this system is supposed to start sweeping through the Southeast around 6 p.m. and has the potential to be severe which includes large hail, torrential rainfall, flooding, and, though rare, even tornadoes.

"So, there's a whole bunch of things that are coming into play today," notes Hassell. "If the cold front is strong enough to actually trigger vertical motion then we will see these thunderstorms develop. They could develop relatively quickly and, thus, be somewhat severe, or they could not happen at all. It's really important to keep paying attention as things develop."

Hassell explains once there is moisture, which acts as fuel for a storm, then there needs to be energy or instability.

"Instability, in this case, is an atmosphere that allows a vertical motion. THunderstorms are vertically developed clouds, so you need an unstable atmosphere for something to happen. You could have those two things and have nothing happen because you need something to start off the vertical motion, you need a trigger or a lifting mechanism. In this case, it will be that low-pressure system with a front coming through. The question right now is, do we actually have an unstable atmosphere."

She notes, even if the thunderstorm is not severe, it's best to seek shelter because lightning can damage property and infrastructure, as well as cause injury or death.