Recent census numbers show the number of people speaking a variety of languages is increasing.

Richard Harder, program director at Eastman Immigrant Services, says he didn't find any surprises when looking through the 2016 language census numbers compared to the 2011 numbers. Harder notes the increase in specific language numbers matches to their increase in immigration from those corresponding countries.

Steinbach stats show since 2011, to name a few, Portuguese has increased from 10 to 25 people, Arabic went from 10 to 20, Tagalog soared from 370 to 745 people, Punjabi increased from 20 to 50, and Spanish went from 55 to 100. On the other hand, the number of German-speaking people decreased from 3,605 to 3,505.

"Until about four years ago Germany was always the number one nation of arrival," notes Harder. "A few years ago the Philippines exceeded that. The stats we have recorded in the last couple of years show the Philippines have usually had between 30 and 40 families arrive [each year] and that is ever increasing. In the last five years, 30 times five, 150 families of Filipino descent have arrived."

Mayor Chris Goertzen says Steinbach has changed since 20 years ago and is now populated with a greater variety of cultures.

"I don't think it's a surprise to know that we have an increasingly diverse community here in our City of Steinbach. Looking at Pioneer Days this past weekend we saw so many people from so many different places celebrating our city and making our city their home. So, seeing these different languages being more substantial is not a surprise and I think it's encouraging because it tells us that Steinbach is a welcoming place for people no matter where you come from."

Harder says he finds the recent census data fascinating as it captures what he's seen at Eastman Immigrant Services. He adds there are approximately 110 and 120 nationalities represented in the Southeast and many people who immigrate speak multiple languages.

"There's still a sense of values and heritage but that is rapidly changing because the numbers are indicating that diversity and interculturalism are gradually and strongly becoming a reality here."

Where there are 745 people in Steinbach who speak Tagalog there are only 440 who say they speak that language most commonly at home. Harder notes this could be attributed to their education.

"What happens is a lot of people in the Philippines have been recruited to work in the field of animal sciences and the farming sector. A lot of them come with a university education in animal sciences and their education in social sciences in the Philippines is in English at the university. So, if you go through university with a bachelor or masters in the animal sciences, you'll be very fluent in English. If both the adults in the house are of that way and they're living in a Canadian city, I can totally see why English would be the language spoken."

Harder says there have been approximately 1,500 families come through their office in the last five years and says it's interesting to see a once Mennonite area becoming more diverse. 

"Quite a few churches and private groups have brought refugees from completely different backgrounds than the Mennonites here. The excitement and the stories and the sharing of multiculturalism is becoming more and more prominent. I think we're doing really good at being exctied for each other, even though we're quite different and from completely different parts of the world."

Goertzen adds it's encouraging to see the community continue to welcome new comers to the City of Steinbach and open opportunities for them to integrate into the community.

