Vita Opens Fitness Park

Providence Student Impacted By Earthquake In Mexico A student at Providence University College says he has friends and family back home in Mexico who were impacted by the 7.1 magnitude earthquake. The powerful earthquake rocked central Mexico just…

City Crews Commence Cleanup Clean up is underway in the City of Steinbach after yesterday's storm. Russ Dyck is the head of parks and recreation for the city. Dyck says crews are assessing the situation and then cleaning up as…

Burnt Toast At Stonybrook Middle School The Steinbach Fire Department responded to a fire alarm sounding at the Stonybrook Middle School just after 12:30 this afternoon. Fire Captain Trevor Schellenberg explains. "When we arrived on scene…

Hydro Brings In Help To Deal With Massive Outages - 2PM Update Manitoba Hydro says they have been able to restore power to over 5,000 customers who lost their power after the severe wind storm last night in Steinbach and area. As of 2 p.m. Manitoba Hydro says…

Bike Thieves Swap Rides In Steinbach Police in Steinbach are searching for bicycle thieves. On September 11th, RCMP responded to a report of a stolen bike from a shed along Keating Road. But police say the stolen bike was replaced with…

Upgrading Superstore Parking Lot Construction can be seen in the parking lot of Superstore in Steinbach. Loblaw's vice president of external communication Tammy Smitham says there are two areas currently fenced off because there are…

Steinbach Firefighters Kept Hopping Tuesday Night Steinbach's Assistant Deputy Fire Chief says they received seven or eight calls in a span of about two hours during Tuesday night's storm. Mike Penner says when the rain started falling and the wind…

Twenty Dollar Bills Stolen Near Ste.Anne Steinbach RCMP are warning the general public and in particular the business community to be aware of large amounts of cash in twenty dollar denominations that are being tendered in the area. Police…

Thieves Break Into MTS Compound Steinbach RCMP continue to search for clues following a break-in at the MTS compound in Steinbach. On September 2nd, police received a report of the break-in along Tower Avenue. Police say one of the…

Thunderstorm Rips Through The Southeast-Wind Speed 104 KPH A severe thunderstorm swept through southeastern Manitoba Tuesday night. It hit around 10 p.m., causing power outages and downing many tree branches. Strong winds also knocked down the fence around…

Strong Winds Roll Through Hanover The Grunthal Fire Department was called out twice in a span of about twenty minutes in Tuesday night's storm. The first call came in around 10:45 pm. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says they were…

Stepped Up RCMP Visibility In Steinbach Having Desired Effect The Staff Sergeant at Steinbach RCMP says a commitment to increased police visibility is having positive results. Harold Laninga presented a report to city council Tuesday night. He says stepped up…

Tuesday Night's Storm Through Your Eyes Strong winds in thunderstorms last night did a lot of damage to trees in southeastern Manitoba. Trees and branches were strewn all over the place.

Emergency Teams Pull Off Mock Disaster In Steinbach If you caught a glimpse down Loewen Boulevard in Steinbach Tuesday afternoon, you probably saw what appeared to be carnage following a three-vehicle crash. But, while those who attended the scene…