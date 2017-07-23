Vehicle And Scooter Collision At Main And Reimer

Emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision Sunday evening at the corner of Main Street and Reimer Avenue in Steinbach.

The call came in around 6 pm, RCMP Community Constable Dennis Redekop explains. " A scooter was crossing the intersection and she was not able to cross in time. The driver had a green light and had a blind spot and hit her while she was still crossing the intersection."

Redekop says they will not be pursuing charges since this was an accident but the elderly woman was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

Redekop reminds motorists even if they have a green light, to make sure the intersection is clear before proceeding.