Vandals Target Vehicles Tuesday Night

Man Caught At Emerson Border Pleads Guilty A Minnesota resident has been given a jail sentence for attempting to smuggle pornography into Manitoba through the Port of Entry at Emerson. The Canada Border Services agency says 26-year-old Craig…

Hollywood Comes To Steinbach, Local Extras Excited To Take Part Some local residents got a taste Monday of what it's like to be in a Hollywood movie. A movie crew spent the day in the old Safeway parking lot along Highway #12 in Steinbach, filming a scene for the…

Field Fire South Of Sarto Firefighters from Grunthal and Kleefeld are battling a brush fire south of Sarto. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says a baler caught fire, which sparked a field fire and eventually a brush fire. As of…

Just Like The Good Old Days The population of Tolstoi grew by hundreds this weekend as the community hosted a homecoming on Saturday. Wayne Arseny was part of the organizing committee. Arseny says Tolstoi used to be a vibrant…

Good To The Last Drop The founder of Fruit Share Steinbach says this is their busiest time of the year. Rebecca Hiebert explains the organization harvests backyard produce that would otherwise go to waste and then shares…

Tall Flames at Crikside Under Control Tall flames were spotted at Crikside Enterprises just northeast of Steinbach late Monday evening by passing motorists who then proceeded to call 911 when emergency crews weren't needed. Property…

Harvest Of Spring Cereals Well Underway In The Southeast Harvesting equipment is a common sight this week in southeastern Manitoba as we have had a return to warm, drier weather. Earl Bargen is the provincial Farm Production Adviser in Steinbach. He says…

Injuries Are Minor After Two Vehicle Crash On Ekron-Oswald Two vehicles crashed two-and-a-half miles south of Highway 52 on Ekron-Oswald Road around 3:30 Monday afternoon. La Broquerie captain Darren Dundas explains a car rear-ended a CO-OP fuel truck and it…

Grunthal Firefighters Extinguish Small Grass Fire The Grunthal Fire Department was called to a grass fire Monday afternoon northeast of Grunthal. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says they were called to Road 30 East and 30 North shortly after one…

Movie Being Shot In Steinbach Today Movie crews work to set up the 'How It Ends' filming area Monday morning. Extras were asked to meet at Steinbach Mennonite Church while semi trucks, RCMP vehicles, and Manitoba Hydro trucks gathered…

Thousands Of Dollars Raised At Local Benefit Concert Thousands of dollars were raised for two local charities Saturday night. Spokesperson Dorinda Penner says the Roots Benefit Concert raised money for ROC Eastman and Today House, two local charities…

Car Towed After Fuel Leaking From Gas Tank A car parked at Clearspring Centre had fuel leaking from the gas tank Monday afternoon. Steinbach Fire was called to the scene shortly before 3:00 and assistant deputy fire chief Mike Penner says the…

Police Trying To Identify Person Of Interest Police are asking public assistance to identify a male caught on camera at the service station in Marchand on the evening of Saturday, August 12th. If you know the identity of this person, please…

Steinbach RCMP Seize Weapons And Arrest Two Impaired Drivers Steinbach RCMP say two males are facing weapons' charges following an incident Friday evening. Officers stopped a vehicle on Provincial Road 302, just north of La Broquerie, at 10:28 p.m. They seized…