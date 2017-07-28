Vacancy Rates Low In Steinbach

×

 A local realtor says the apartment, house rental, and basement suite vacancy rate in Steinbach is sitting between 1-1.5%.

Waldo Neustaedter from Century 21 says there is an estimated 200 to 300 house and basement rentals in Steinbach.

"We think it's a really low number," notes Neustaedter. "If someone walked in our door right now, we don't have an apartment available for them immediately. Our first apartments that are available right now would be in six or eight weeks. People, they do one-year leases so we know when they're coming up, but it is a very low rate if you're someone coming to town and need something right away that's suitable for either yourself or you and your family."

He says there was a six to seven month period two years ago when several apartments were constructed in a short period of time and the vacancy rate soared to 12%. Neustaedter adds those vacancies were absorbed very quickly. 

"There are a lot of people moving to Steinbach whether it's for the jobs that we have available or whether it's retirement community, there are people moving here all the time, it's amazing the growth we've experienced. If feels good, you'd just like to have a little more selection available right now for the public."

As of October 2016 apartment vacancy rates in Winnipeg averaged 2.85%, 3.3% in Brandon, and 4.7% in Portage la Prairie.

Neustaedter says he has noticed immigration from the Asian countries and South America is still fairly consistent, however, immigration from Europe has slowed.

"There's one count that we don't have and that's the exit count. So, there's no one really keeping track of people moving away. There's nowhere on the periphery of Steinbach where you have to stop and say, 'I'm leaving,' laughs Neustaedter. "But we are experiencing really nice growth."

Neustaedter notes vacancy rates among commercial properties are between 1-2%, depending on the location and size a business owner is looking for.

"New businesses that are coming to Steinbach, we always seem to juggle around and try to find some space for them, we want to do that. We [can also] try to build them a building. There's one thing, their appetite for paying rent and for what new building costs and constructions costs are, it's always a little bit of a challenge to try and have those two numbers meet."

Overall, he says growth continues in Steinbach and it's good to see more and more people move into the area and call southeastern Manitoba home.

