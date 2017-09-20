Upgrading Superstore Parking Lot

Strong Winds Roll Through Hanover The Grunthal Fire Department was called out twice in a span of about twenty minutes in Tuesday night's storm. The first call came in around 10:45 pm. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says they were…

Stepped Up RCMP Visibility In Steinbach Having Desired Effect The Staff Sergeant at Steinbach RCMP says a commitment to increased police visibility is having positive results. Harold Laninga presented a report to city council Tuesday night. He says stepped up…

Tuesday Night's Storm Through Your Eyes Strong winds in thunderstorms last night did a lot of damage to trees in southeastern Manitoba. Trees and branches were strewn all over the place.

Emergency Teams Pull Off Mock Disaster In Steinbach If you caught a glimpse down Loewen Boulevard in Steinbach Tuesday afternoon, you probably saw what appeared to be carnage following a three-vehicle crash. But, while those who attended the scene…

Hanover Considers Restricting Shipping Containers First, the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie approved a shipping container bylaw and now it appears the RM of Hanover is considering the same thing. "Shipping containers have been becoming more…

"Love vs Fear" Just Launched By Niverville Writer "Love vs Fear" is the title of a book written by a Niverville resident. Sylvia St. Cyr says the book was inspired by a Bible verse (1 John 4:18) which says "There is no fear in love, but perfect love…

Some Steinbach Customers Still Without Hydro Manitoba Hydro reports, as of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, about 600 customers in Steinbach are still without service following the storm Tuesday night. It says 2,800 customers lost power and 2,200 have…

Early Soybean Yields Half Of Last Year's Levels The soybean harvest had just gotten underway here in southeastern Manitoba last week when the rains arrived. Earl Bargen, the provincial Farm Production Advisor in Steinbach, says early yield reports…

Niverville & Ritchot Mayors Careful In Responding To Income Statistics The Mayor of Niverville is being cautious in responding to census data released last week which shows the town has one of the highest annual median household income levels in the southeast.…

Fall Lawn And Garden Tips The sunny, dry summer is now behind us and with fall weather setting in, a local lawn and garden expert wants to offer a few yard care tips for this time of year. Duayne Friesen says by now you…

Toews To Lead Paramedic Self-Regulation Reg ToewsA man from Steinbach will lead the implementation of paramedic self-regulation in Manitoba. Reg Toews has been hired for the task by Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen. He says Toews recently…

Loewen Boulevard Closed Loewen Boulevard is now closed as part of a mock disaster taking place in Steinbach on Tuesday. The closure will be in effect until approximately 4 pm. The closure is from the east entrance of Oak…

St. Pierre Beginning To Grow Again The Village of St. Pierre hopes to activate its new lagoon cell very soon. Development in the community has been frozen for a number of years because the lagoon was at capacity. The $3 million lagoon…

4H Teaching Important Life Skills From woodworking to cooking to horse riding, a Steinbach club spokesperson says 4H, which stands for health, heart, hands, and head, is a great opportunity for kids. David Dawson says the 4H motto is…