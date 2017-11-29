Jumbotron Installation Pushed Back

The province and the Association of Manitoba Municipalities Tuesday announced a standardized sign to be used by municipalities when they institute a fire ban. Chris Goertzen, President of the…
Emma Lafreniere won a whopping $25,000 as the grand prize winner of the E.G. Penner Building Centre Fall Home Renovation Giveaway. She says she got a call informing her that she was one of three…
It might be warmer than normal, but that hasn't sent a knockout punch to outdoor skating rinks in the Rural Municipality of Hanover. Lisa Baldwin is Manager of Recreation and Community Services. She…
First came Black Friday, then was Cyber Monday and today is Giving Tuesday. After two days of spending, Giving Tuesday is intended as a day to give back. Patti Fries is Board Chair for The Steinbach…
The Mayor of Ritchot says Ste. Agathe needs more rental units in order for that community to continue growing. And Chris Ewen says there is a plan in the works to help fill that need. A public…
A new term has surfaced in the area of ambulance services in Manitoba. That term is 'geo-posting'. Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen explains what this means. "If you go to our 911 centre in Brandon,…
A pedestrian in a scooter was crossing Main Street at Lumber Avenue in Steinbach and was hit by a van traveling east on Main Street shortly before 5 p.m. Monday. Steinbach Fire assistant deputy fire…
RCMP have released a little more information about a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon at a country intersection near Quarry Oaks Golf Course. Police say a woman, driving a small sport utility…
Two big milestones were celebrated this past weekend in the Village of St Pierre. This year marked the 140th anniversary of the Catholic Parish and 70 years of St Pierre being an incorporated…
With the help of 42 volunteers, a spokesperson for Operation Red Nose says they were able to give 31 safe rides home during their first weekend of the season. Mariette Kirouac says they were able to…
RCMP report there was a serious collision Sunday evening on the Trans Canada Highway about 10 kilometres east of Richer. A semi collided with a farm tractor. Two people in the tractor sustained…
A driver was picked up in Steinbach over the weekend with twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system. RCMP report they stopped a vehicle at 2:19 a.m. and tested the driver. As a result, a…
Steinbach city councillor Jac Siemens has shared a story about the unique history of a cookbook called the Mennonite Treasury of Recipes which was launched in Steinbach in 1961. It was Siemens' turn…
Mayors, Reeves and councillors from across Manitoba are gathered in Brandon for the annual convention of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities which continues through to Wednesday. 900 municipal…
One woman was transported to the hospital by STARS Air Ambulance following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Road 38E and 37N East of Steinbach near the Quarry Oaks Golf Course. The 911…