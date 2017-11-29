Jumbotron Installation Pushed Back

The installation of the new jumbotron in the Centennial in Steinbach has been delayed.

The Steinbach Pistons announced earlier this month that a large 16 and a half foot by 11-foot screen would be installed on the back wall of the arena. It is a joint project with the City of Steinbach which would not only be used for Pistons games but for all minor hockey as well.

Kevin Geisheimer of the Steinbach Pistons says the project will be delayed two weeks because of a shipping issue with the screen. Installation is now expected to take place in mid-December with hopes to have the screen, software, video cameras and the control room all ready to go by the end of December.