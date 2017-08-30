Unexpected Allergic Reaction Catches Soft Ball Player Off Guard

School Offices Now Open

Accepting new student registrations for the 2017-18 school year. Learn More...

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

A local pharmacist says education is key when deciding whether or not to administer an EpiPen.

An incident at Silver Eye Sports Summer Slow Pitch Playoffs this last weekend showed just how useful this type of education can be. Steinbach Resident Kelly Tufford was stung by a wasp while playing at the softball tournament creating an unexpected serious allergic reaction.

"I told one of my team mates that I wasn’t feeling very well and I felt like I was going to pass out and then I don’t remember anything that happened in the next five minutes. They said that I was unresponsive and I was just sitting there and they checked my eyes and they were kind of glazed over and so they immediately got help. Somebody had an EpiPen there, so they gave me an EpiPen."

Tufford says her teammates were amazing and they were able to call over a nurse who did a great job taking care of her.

Sobeys Pharmacist Dale Warkentin says in a case like this when someone is showing the signs of Anaphylaxis but they don’t have a history of severe allergies, the risks of Anaphylactic shock far outweigh the risks of having a bad reaction to an EpiPen.

"Because it is a bit of a stimulant, it can increase blood pressure and increase heart rate so someone who had a heart condition and wasn’t having a serious allergic reaction may have adverse effects from that, although if the risk is they're are not breathing versus increasing their blood pressure, probably making sure they stay breathing is by far more important."

Warkentin says when using an EpiPen, it is important to know what symptoms you are looking for.

"Preferably, the person will have their own EpiPen. In this case, the person didn’t know that they had a life-threatening reaction to wasp stings, but if you are carrying an EpiPen or you are going to administer an EpiPen, you should be aware of the signs and symptoms of Anaphylaxis so you should be pretty familiar with it before you make that call and give it to somebody else."

Tufford thanks everyone at the ball diamond who helped keep her safe.

School Offices Now Open

Accepting new student registrations for the 2017-18 school year. Learn More...

More Local News

Grunthal Fire Department Called Out Five Times Tuesday

The Grunthal Fire Department was hopping Tuesday afternoon and evening. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says they were called out five times between 3 pm and 10 pm. The first call was a fire alarm at…

Bicycle Stolen From SBC On Monday

Steinbach RCMP is looking for more information regarding a stolen bicycle. RCMP say on Monday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. a bicycle was stolen from the bike rack at Steinbach Bible College. They note…

Unexpected Allergic Reaction Catches Soft Ball Player Off Guard

A local pharmacist says education is key when deciding whether or not to administer an EpiPen. An incident at Silver Eye Sports Summer Slow Pitch Playoffs this last weekend showed just how useful…

Vandals Target Vehicles Tuesday Night

RCMP report several vehicles were vandalized Tuesday night in Steinbach. The vandalism happened along Greenwood Street and Autumnwood Drive. At least one vehicle had its windows smashed out.…
2015 05 hsd

HSD Surpasses 8,000 Students

Over 8,000 students are currently registered to start the school year in the Hanover School Division. Superintendent Randy Dueck says they have been anticipating this growth and, according to birth…

Classes Already Underway At Red River College

Classes resumed this week at the Red River College campus in Steinbach. Mary-Ann Shukla, Regional Campus Manager, says two of their full-time programs got underway Monday including the Business…

New Health Pact Good News, But Too Soon To Know Impact: RHA

The Chief Executive Officer of Southern Health Sante Sud calls the health funding agreement reached between the provincial and federal governments good news, although she says it's too soon to know…

Man Caught At Emerson Border Pleads Guilty

A Minnesota resident has been given a jail sentence for attempting to smuggle pornography into Manitoba through the Port of Entry at Emerson. The Canada Border Services agency says 26-year-old Craig…

Hollywood Comes To Steinbach, Local Extras Excited To Take Part

Some local residents got a taste Monday of what it's like to be in a Hollywood movie. A movie crew spent the day in the old Safeway parking lot along Highway #12 in Steinbach, filming a scene for the…

Field Fire South Of Sarto

Firefighters from Grunthal and Kleefeld are battling a brush fire south of Sarto. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says a baler caught fire, which sparked a field fire and eventually a brush fire. As of…

Just Like The Good Old Days

The population of Tolstoi grew by hundreds this weekend as the community hosted a homecoming on Saturday. Wayne Arseny was part of the organizing committee. Arseny says Tolstoi used to be a vibrant…

Good To The Last Drop

The founder of Fruit Share Steinbach says this is their busiest time of the year. Rebecca Hiebert explains the organization harvests backyard produce that would otherwise go to waste and then shares…

Tall Flames at Crikside Under Control

Tall flames were spotted at Crikside Enterprises just northeast of Steinbach late Monday evening by passing motorists who then proceeded to call 911 when emergency crews weren't needed. Property…

Harvest Of Spring Cereals Well Underway In The Southeast

Harvesting equipment is a common sight this week in southeastern Manitoba as we have had a return to warm, drier weather. Earl Bargen is the provincial Farm Production Adviser in Steinbach. He says…

Injuries Are Minor After Two Vehicle Crash On Ekron-Oswald

Two vehicles crashed two-and-a-half miles south of Highway 52 on Ekron-Oswald Road around 3:30 Monday afternoon. La Broquerie captain Darren Dundas explains a car rear-ended a CO-OP fuel truck and it…

Grunthal Firefighters Extinguish Small Grass Fire

The Grunthal Fire Department was called to a grass fire Monday afternoon northeast of Grunthal. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says they were called to Road 30 East and 30 North shortly after one…

Movie Being Shot In Steinbach Today

Movie crews work to set up the 'How It Ends' filming area Monday morning. Extras were asked to meet at Steinbach Mennonite Church while semi trucks, RCMP vehicles, and Manitoba Hydro trucks gathered…

Thousands Of Dollars Raised At Local Benefit Concert

Thousands of dollars were raised for two local charities Saturday night. Spokesperson Dorinda Penner says the Roots Benefit Concert raised money for ROC Eastman and Today House, two local charities…

Car Towed After Fuel Leaking From Gas Tank

A car parked at Clearspring Centre had fuel leaking from the gas tank Monday afternoon. Steinbach Fire was called to the scene shortly before 3:00 and assistant deputy fire chief Mike Penner says the…

Police Trying To Identify Person Of Interest

Police are asking public assistance to identify a male caught on camera at the service station in Marchand on the evening of Saturday, August 12th. If you know the identity of this person, please…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

Login