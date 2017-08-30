Unexpected Allergic Reaction Catches Soft Ball Player Off Guard

A local pharmacist says education is key when deciding whether or not to administer an EpiPen.

An incident at Silver Eye Sports Summer Slow Pitch Playoffs this last weekend showed just how useful this type of education can be. Steinbach Resident Kelly Tufford was stung by a wasp while playing at the softball tournament creating an unexpected serious allergic reaction.

"I told one of my team mates that I wasn’t feeling very well and I felt like I was going to pass out and then I don’t remember anything that happened in the next five minutes. They said that I was unresponsive and I was just sitting there and they checked my eyes and they were kind of glazed over and so they immediately got help. Somebody had an EpiPen there, so they gave me an EpiPen."

Tufford says her teammates were amazing and they were able to call over a nurse who did a great job taking care of her.

Sobeys Pharmacist Dale Warkentin says in a case like this when someone is showing the signs of Anaphylaxis but they don’t have a history of severe allergies, the risks of Anaphylactic shock far outweigh the risks of having a bad reaction to an EpiPen.

"Because it is a bit of a stimulant, it can increase blood pressure and increase heart rate so someone who had a heart condition and wasn’t having a serious allergic reaction may have adverse effects from that, although if the risk is they're are not breathing versus increasing their blood pressure, probably making sure they stay breathing is by far more important."

Warkentin says when using an EpiPen, it is important to know what symptoms you are looking for.

"Preferably, the person will have their own EpiPen. In this case, the person didn’t know that they had a life-threatening reaction to wasp stings, but if you are carrying an EpiPen or you are going to administer an EpiPen, you should be aware of the signs and symptoms of Anaphylaxis so you should be pretty familiar with it before you make that call and give it to somebody else."

Tufford thanks everyone at the ball diamond who helped keep her safe.