Unemployment Rate In Steinbach Pretty Strong

The unemployment rate in Steinbach is looking strong.

That according to Ben Dueck, the executive director of the Chamber of Commerce in Steinbach. Dueck says while Steinbach is in a good place for job availabilities, there is a balance when it comes to population growth and position vacancies.

Ben Dueck, executive director at Chamber of Commerce in Steinbach"As the community grows, then the demand for jobs [also grows]. Obviously, people need to work, so the unemployment rate will go down as people plug themselves in. In the same sense, if [a community] grows too fast, that means there may not be enough jobs."

Dueck notes Steinbach does not appear to be at a danger point in terms of low job availability, but it is a concern in many regions and something to keep an eye on.

He says Steinbach is a great place to operate a business and would like to see more companies, including entrepreneurs, continue to settle in Steinbach and the surrounding area. Dueck notes while manufacturing and agricultural industries tend to be strong job provider, manufacturing facilities may find it harder at times to hire individuals due to the specialty jobs training required of employees, such as welders.

Dueck says over the years stats have shown Steinbach's unemployment numers are close to the provincial average and, at times, they have been lower then the overall provincial unemployment rate.