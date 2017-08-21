AMM President Happy To Have Stand Alone Municipal Relations Department The Mayor of Steinbach, in his role President of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities, is very pleased that the provincial government has chosen to set up a singular department of Municipal…

Costly Repairs At Landmark Arena Ice making at the Landmark arena has received a major setback. Mark Stropko is President of the Landmark Recreation Association. He says about two and a half weeks ago, their arena manager walked…

True To It's Name, Hanover Ag Fair Focuses On Agriculture The annual Hanover Ag Fair is on in Grunthal this weekend. Curtis Dawydiuk is the President of the Hanover Ag Society. He says the fair is about celebrating agriculture and rural living. He notes…

Grassroots Soccer Festival Takes Over Steinbach Soccer Park soccer teams from all over Manitoba are at the Steinbach Soccer Park Saturday afternoon for the Manitoba Soccer Association Grassroots Soccer Festival. The Grassroots Soccer Festival includes both…

Steinbach And Area Embracing Rock Hunting Searching for rocks has become a popular pastime here in southeastern Manitoba this summer. Jordana Robart says she founded the Facebook Group Steinbach Rocks after seeing the activity become popular…

How To Protect Your Eyes While Watching A Solar Eclipse The Southeast will witness a 70% solar eclipse on Monday and a Steinbach optometrist says there are ways to protect our eyes during this phenomenon. Tara King from Steinbach Professional Eyecare…

Pelletier Named Deputy Mayor Less than one month after being elected Councillor for the Rural Municipality of Ritchot, Shane Pelletier now also holds the title of Deputy Mayor. The Ward One Councillor has taken over the position…

Steinbach Riders Rumble The Road For Muscular Dystrophy Rumbling the Road for Muscular Dystrophy ride was held Saturday morning. The ride started in Steinbach and Winnipeg, the two groups met up in Carmen, then headed to Morden where a barbeque was held…

Woman Charged In Niverville Crash A 37 year old female from Niverville has been charged following a collision in that community Wednesday morning which eventually led to a planned power outage. Police report a car driven by the woman…

Solomon's Demolition Underway The former Solomon's Furniture buildings at 362 and 366 Main Street in Steinbach will be demolished over the next two weeks, about seven weeks behind schedule. Owner Solomon Budala initially…

Mayor Discusses Master Plan For Loewen Boulevard The Mayor of Steinbach says the city's engineering department will have to take a close look at how to reconfigure Loewen Boulevard so that it is safe and efficient. Chris Goertzen made that comment…

Carriere Road Continues To See Upgrades The second mile of Carriere Road (Road 40E) south of Highway 52 is ready for paving. Reeve Lewis Weiss says laying asphalt is something council would have liked to complete last year, however, paving…

UN Rep In Emerson To Assess Asylum Seeker Crossings A representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees visited Emerson Thursday afternoon to learn more about the situation surrounding asylum seekers. According to federal numbers,…

Welcome To The Centre Of Canada Manitoba's Lieutenant Governor says the Centre of Canada Park, north of Landmark will be the setting for millions of future selfies. The Honourable Janice Filmon made that comment at Thursday's…